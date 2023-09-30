New Netflix Releases: Movies, Documentaries, and More

If you’re a movie lover, documentary enthusiast, or K-drama fan, Netflix has some exciting releases coming up. Here’s a preview of what to expect in the upcoming week and beyond.

New Movies

There are several intriguing movies set to debut on Netflix. One of them is “Fair Play,” described as an erotic thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor (of “Bridgerton” fame) and Alden Ehrenreich. The film follows a young couple whose relationship is strained when one of them receives a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm.

“Reptile” is another highly anticipated movie, featuring Benicio del Toro as a detective haunted a murder. As he delves deeper into the case, he discovers that nothing is as it seems. The film also stars Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone, with Del Toro co-writing the screenplay.

“Ballerina” is a Korean crime saga directed Lee Chung Hyun. The movie tells the story of a ruthless bodyguard who embarks on a dangerous mission for a close friend. With heart-pounding action and high-octane sequences, this film promises to captivate audiences.

New Documentaries

If you’re a soccer fan, “Beckham” is a must-watch docuseries about the life and success of David Beckham. This four-part series takes an intimate look at Beckham’s journey from a humble beginning in East London to becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

More Netflix Releases

Other releases to look forward to include a new season of a popular French drama about a gentleman thief and a variety of other movies and documentaries that will be added to the Netflix library.

Overall, Netflix has an exciting lineup of new releases across different genres. Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling movie, a captivating documentary, or an addictive K-drama, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

