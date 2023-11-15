Pinterest Reveals Strategies to Boost Conversions During Buen Fin and Black Friday

Pinterest, the popular visual discovery platform, is gearing up for two major shopping events: Buen Fin and Black Friday. With over $7 million in spending during Buen Fin 2022, an increase of 22% compared to the previous year, expectations for this year are even higher.

Unlike other platforms, Pinterest users are extremely active during these dates. They not only enjoy a more positive shopping experience but also like to plan their shopping carts in advance and take actions both on and off the platform after seeing brands on Pinterest. In fact, 7 out of 10 Mexican users prefer to wait for a product to be on sale rather than buying it immediately, and they are avid shoppers – 1.5 times more likely to define themselves as shopping addicts.

Pinterest stands out as the go-to platform for users during Buen Fin and Black Friday. It boasts a 91% incremental audience compared to Snapchat, 39% incremental audience compared to TikTok, and a 15% incremental audience compared to Instagram.

To help brands and retailers reach an audience that already indicates active purchasing intent, Pinterest has revealed five strategies to generate conversions during Buen Fin and Black Friday.

1. E-commerce integrations: Retailers can generate growth on Pinterest uploading product catalogs to the platform. Last year, there was a 30% increase in attributed sales for merchants who uploaded their catalogs.

2. Timing is everything: Brands that start advertising early in the season achieve more solid results. The majority of Pinterest users come to the platform with the intention of making planned purchases in advance, but they are also open to last-minute decisions and purchases. They come throughout the year with an open mind, using Pinterest to discover new ideas for what they want, often without knowing exactly what it would be. In fact, 96% of the top searches on Pinterest do not contain a specific brand, providing an opportunity for brands of all sizes to be discovered.

3. New and innovative ad formats: Pinterest is known for personalized and taste-based shopping with product recommendations from various brands, categories, and retailers. To assist advertisers, Pinterest continues to develop innovative and engaging advertising solutions throughout the sales funnel. These include Premiere Spotlight for impactful video ads in search and the home feed, Showcase and Quiz ads for interactive advertising experiences, and more.

4. Leverage search insights: Advertisers can shape their campaign direction observing what their audience is searching for. By utilizing Pinterest Trends, advertisers gain an industry-leading advantage with trends among interested users over the last 90 days, demographic-based trends to filter age, topic, time, and location, and of course, seasonal trends.

5. Diversify with a full-funnel strategy: To maximize reach and increase conversions throughout the season, advertisers should diversify their campaigns with a full-funnel strategy. Conversion rates are twice as high when ads are seen in both the upper and lower funnel compared to a single focus. Pinterest offers full-funnel advertising solutions and a receptive audience. Different ad formats that cater to different advertising objectives are key components for winning the upcoming holiday season, including video ads, idea ads, collection ads, and carousels.

By implementing these strategies, brands and retailers can leverage the active purchasing intent of Pinterest’s audience during Buen Fin and Black Friday to drive conversions and boost sales.

FAQ

1. What are Buen Fin and Black Friday?

Buen Fin and Black Friday are major shopping events where retailers offer discounts and deals on various products. Buen Fin is a shopping event in Mexico, while Black Friday is celebrated in many countries, including the United States.

2. How can brands reach an active purchasing audience on Pinterest?

To reach the active purchasing audience on Pinterest, brands can utilize strategies such as integrating e-commerce, advertising early in the season, leveraging new ad formats, utilizing search insights, and diversifying their campaigns with a full-funnel strategy.

3. Why is Pinterest a popular platform during Buen Fin and Black Friday?

Pinterest users are highly active during Buen Fin and Black Friday, with the platform offering a positive shopping experience and the ability to plan shopping carts in advance. Additionally, 7 out of 10 users wait for products to go on sale before making a purchase, making Pinterest an ideal platform for brands to showcase their offerings.

4. What advantages does Pinterest offer for advertisers?

Pinterest offers advantages for advertisers, including e-commerce integrations, innovative ad formats, search insights, and a receptive audience. These features help advertisers generate conversions and increase sales during major shopping events like Buen Fin and Black Friday.