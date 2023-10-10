5 Egyptian Mental Wellness Influencers to Follow on Instagram

At a time when the stigma surrounding mental health is diminishing, social media platforms have become hubs for mental health professionals to spread their knowledge and provide support to millions of users. This article introduces a diverse group of mental wellness influencers from Egypt who are actively engaging and educating their followers on a wide range of topics related to mental health.

Yasmine Mubarak, a psychotherapist, runs Mind Matters, an Instagram account with over 12,000 followers. She shares advice on various mental health issues, simplifying complex concepts and offering life coaching. Mubarak’s calm and composed manner in delivering content has earned her the praise of thousands of her followers.

Mai Al Badawy is an influencer with professional experience in child coaching. She assists children facing mental health challenges such as anxiety, self-esteem issues, and depression. Al Badawy’s coaching method involves setting goals, employing activities, communication, and meditation. She also extends her services to parents, helping them improve their relationships with their children.

Ahmed Sameh, the founder of Emmkan, is an advocate for social change through education and positive learning experiences. He has delivered training workshops to over 20,000 individuals across various organizations. Emmkan’s programs employ contemporary teaching methods to address mental health issues and develop essential workplace skills.

Motivational speaker Michael Malak uses his Instagram account to raise awareness about mental health issues, offering advice on topics such as healthy relationships and dealing with depression. His short-format videos provide valuable insights to his followers.

Maram Tolba is a counseling psychologist who helps people navigate the complexities of life. She teaches her audience about mental health concepts such as cognitive behavioral therapy and trauma and provides guidance on achieving personal growth. Tolba is also a seasoned researcher, working on innovative interventions to tackle marital issues.

These mental wellness influencers from Egypt are dedicated to raising awareness and providing support to individuals struggling with mental health issues. By following them on Instagram, users can access practical advice, community support, and educational content, promoting overall mental wellness.

Definitions:

– Mental health influencers: Individuals who use social media platforms to spread knowledge and provide support related to mental health.

– Psychotherapist: A mental health professional who provides therapy to individuals experiencing emotional and mental health issues.

– Child coaching: Assisting children in developing skills and coping strategies for various mental health challenges.

– Social-emotional learning: The process of developing self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making.

– Cognitive-behavioral therapy: A type of therapy that helps individuals identify and change negative thoughts and behaviors.

– Trauma: Psychological distress resulting from a distressing event or experience.

– Dissociation: A disconnection between thoughts, memories, feelings, or identity.

– Art therapy: A therapeutic approach that encourages self-expression and exploration through artistic mediums.

