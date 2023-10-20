5 Instagram Story Highlight Ideas to Boost Sales

Instagram Stories have proven to be a powerful marketing tool with 58% of users expressing interest in brands and products after seeing them on Stories. However, if you’re not using Instagram Highlights to save your Stories, you could be missing out on potential sales. Here are five Instagram Highlight ideas to enhance your brand’s presence and drive more sales on autopilot.

1. Tell Your Brand Story

Creating an Instagram Highlight dedicated to your brand story is a great way to introduce yourself to your audience and develop a connection with them. Answer questions like who you are, your “Big Why,” how your business started, and what people can expect from your account. Adding an “Ask Me A Question” sticker encourages engagement and allows you to elaborate on important points.

2. Showcase Your Price List or Menu

If you’re a service provider, make it easy for followers to find important information like your offerings, business hours, and price list. By creating a Story Highlight dedicated to these details, you reduce the number of repetitive DMs and provide potential clients and customers with curated answers.

3. Create Instagram Story Highlights for Each Product or Category

To boost sales, it’s important to feature your products or services on your Instagram Story Highlights. Follow the example of @wearetala, who creates highlights for each new collection with product information, colors, size options, and features. This resource allows users to make informed buying decisions quickly and easily.

4. Create an FAQ Section

Utilize the Questions sticker to engage your audience and save responses in an “FAQ” Highlight. This creates a valuable resource for your audience and allows them to self-educate without having to wait for a direct message reply. Answer commonly asked questions and save questions you receive to provide a comprehensive FAQ section for your followers.

5. Highlight Customer Testimonials and Reviews

Social proof is a powerful selling tool. Create a dedicated Instagram Highlight to showcase customer testimonials and reviews. This helps build trust and credibility, reassuring potential buyers that your product or service is worth the purchase. Real-life examples of customers ordering and receiving your products demonstrate that you are a legitimate business.

By utilizing these five Instagram Story Highlight ideas, you can enhance your brand presence, build trust, and drive more sales.

– 58% of users claim to have become interested in a brand or product after seeing it in Stories

