Top 5 Cheesy Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is known for its vast library of movies, but let’s be honest, not all of them are of the highest quality. In fact, many of their made-for-TV movies can be considered quite cheesy. However, there’s something endearing about these films that keeps us coming back for more. If you’re in the mood for some lighthearted holiday romance, here are the top five cheesy Christmas movies that you should watch on Netflix right now.

1. “Holidate” (2020): Sloane Benson (Emma Roberts) is tired of the dating scene, so she agrees to only date Jackson (Luke Bracey) on holidays. But as their casual arrangement turns into something more, will they overcome their issues Christmas?

2. “A Christmas Prince” (2017): Amber (Rose McIver), an ambitious reporter, finds herself undercover in the royal court of Aldovia. While investigating Prince Richard’s plans to abdicate the throne, she unexpectedly falls in love and jeopardizes his claim to the throne.

3. “Falling for Christmas” (2022): Lindsay Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a fall. As she recovers, she discovers the value of hard work and must choose between her boyfriend, Tad, and the man who has captured her heart, Jake.

4. “Best. Christmas. Ever!” (2023): Frustrated housewife Charlotte (Heather Graham) is jealous of her successful friend, Jackie. When a snowstorm forces them to spend Christmas together, Charlotte seizes the opportunity to prove that Jackie’s life isn’t as perfect as it seems.

5. “Love Hard” (2021): Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks she’s found her perfect match in Josh, but it turns out she’s been catfished. Determined to salvage the holiday season, she agrees to pretend to be Josh’s girlfriend, leading to unexpected romantic complications.

These cheesy Christmas movies may not win any awards for originality, but they provide a delightful escape into a world of heartwarming romance and holiday cheer. So grab your hot cocoa, snuggle up on the couch, and enjoy these feel-good films that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

FAQ:

Q: Are these movies suitable for the whole family?

A: Most of these movies are family-friendly, but it’s always a good idea to check the rating or parental guidance recommendations before watching with younger children.

Q: Do these movies have happy endings?

A: Yes, these movies all have happy endings, as is typical of the romantic comedy genre.

Q: Can I watch these movies outside of the holiday season?

A: Absolutely! While these movies have a Christmas theme, they can be enjoyed at any time of the year for a dose of feel-good entertainment.