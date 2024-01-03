Five Celebrities Spotted at the New York Knicks Game in Madison Square Garden

Several celebrities were in attendance at the New Year’s Day NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. The famous arena was packed with star power as actors, directors, and comedians came out to watch the game and kick off the new year in style.

At number five on the list is comedian Jon Stewart. Known for hosting “The Daily Show” for many years, Stewart also had his own show on Apple TV+ called “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” His wit and humor made him a fan favorite at the game.

Next on the list is renowned director Greta Gerwig. Gerwig directed the critically acclaimed film “Barbie” in 2023, which was a major success. She has also directed other standout films such as “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” showcasing her talent and versatility in the industry.

Third on the list is stand-up comedian and actor Tracy Morgan. Best known for his role on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and his appearances in movies like “Cop Out” and “Little Man,” Morgan brought his unique style and humor to the game.

Julianne Moore, known for her iconic roles in films like “Boogie Nights” and the “Hunger Games” trilogy, made an appearance at Madison Square Garden. Moore, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2015 for her role in “Still Alice,” added her star power to the event.

Finally, comedian and actor Chris Rock took the top spot. Rock, known for his stand-up comedy and roles in movies like “Grown Ups,” “The Longest Yard,” and “Top Five,” is no stranger to Madison Square Garden. He has been spotted at Knicks games in the past and is always a welcome sight at the arena.

Overall, the New Year’s Day game between the Knicks and Timberwolves was not only a thrilling basketball match but also a star-studded event. The presence of these notable celebrities added an extra level of excitement and glamour to the game, making it a memorable start to the new year.