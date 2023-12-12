Five Celebrities Spotted at Madison Square Garden for Knicks vs Raptors Game

Madison Square Garden was abuzz with star power as celebrities flocked to watch the New York Knicks take on the Toronto Raptors. While renowned filmmaker Spike Lee was noticeably absent from the Instagram carousel posted the Knicks and the NBA, there were plenty of other notable figures in attendance. Here are five of the biggest stars who graced the Garden with their presence:

#5: Questlove

Questlove, the co-founder of The Roots, made an appearance at the game. Besides his iconic music career, he has ventured into the entertainment industry through The Roots’ involvement as the in-house band for Jimmy Fallon. Questlove has carved an impressive path, producing music for legendary artists such as Jay-Z and John Legend, and boasts an impressive collection of six Grammy Awards.

#4: Henrik Lundqvist

NHL legend Henrik Lundqvist, widely regarded as one of the greatest goalies of his era, joined the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Lundqvist spent his entire professional career with the New York Rangers after being drafted the team in 2000. He holds numerous records in the NHL and at the Garden, including being the only goalie to start his career with 11 consecutive 20-win seasons and the most shutouts in MSG history.

#3: Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan, a well-known name in the U.S. entertainment industry, is a dedicated NBA fan and can often be seen courtside. Growing up in New York, Morgan frequently attends events at Madison Square Garden, garnering attention from fans and paparazzi. After a tragic accident in 2014, seeing Morgan enjoying himself at the game brings joy to many. In a photo from the night, Morgan can be seen with fellow stars like MLB legend Darryl Strawberry and actor Leon from Cool Runnings.

#2: Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon, a Hollywood icon, is so prominent that a game has been created around him, challenging people to connect any individual in the film industry to Bacon within a few degrees of separation. At 65 years old, Bacon exudes coolness and was a picture of style in the photo. He joined the Hollywood linkup, featured alongside fellow actor Leon and Tracy Morgan in the snapshot.

#1: Michael J. Fox

The biggest reaction from the crowd came when Michael J. Fox, known for his portrayal of Marty McFly in the Back to the Future series, was spotted courtside. Fans couldn’t help but notice his embroidered fox socks. Although born in Canada, Fox has been seen wearing Knicks gear in the past, giving the Knicks vs. Raptors game a special significance for him. Fox has dedicated much of his life to advocating for Parkinson’s research after being diagnosed with the disease at a young age.

Despite the star-studded distractions, the New York Knicks emerged victorious with a 136-130 win over the Toronto Raptors. The standout performances of Julius Randle, who scored 34 points, RJ Barrett with 27 points in 32 minutes, and Jalen Brunson with 21 points and nine assists propelled the Knicks to success.