Star-Studded Crowd at the CFP National Championship Game

The CFP National Championship game between Michigan and Washington not only showcased an intense battle on the gridiron but also attracted a star-studded crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Let’s take a closer look at some of the celebrities who attended the game.

One of the notable personalities present was John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens and brother of Michigan’s head coach, Jim Harbaugh. In a video that went viral on social media, John was seen catching his brother off-guard on the sidelines, offering him words of motivation before the game.

Sports commentator and TV personality, Stephen A. Smith, was also in attendance, hosting his show ‘First Take’ from inside the stadium. The 56-year-old joined other celebrities as they witnessed the high-octane action between Michigan and Washington.

NBA legend Michael Jordan, well-known for his support of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team, was spotted in the VIP section of the stands. Jordan, whose brand Air Jordan sponsors the Wolverines, surely enjoyed watching them secure their first national championship since 1997.

Former MLB player Derek Jeter also made an appearance, wearing a white Michigan hoodie in support of his alma mater, where he played for the university’s baseball team in 1992. Jeter was seen enjoying the game alongside Stephen A. Smith, Michael Jordan, and other VIP guests.

Rap sensation Travis Scott, a Houston native, was present at the VIP booth, showing his support for college football’s biggest match of the 2023 season. The Grammy nominee had his eyes fixed on the field, immersed in the action of the national championship game.

The presence of these celebrities at the CFP National Championship game added to the excitement and spectacle of the event.