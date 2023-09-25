How to Know if Your WhatsApp Number is Blocked without Chatting

If you suspect that your WhatsApp number has been blocked someone, there are several ways to confirm it. One of the easiest ways to know if your WhatsApp is blocked without chatting is checking for certain signs. These signs include:

– Single gray checkmark on your message

– Empty profile picture

– Inability to make phone calls

– Inability to see “Last Seen” and “Online” status

– Inability to invite to WhatsApp groups

– Inability to view WhatsApp status updates

The simplest way to confirm if your WhatsApp number has been blocked is sending a message to the suspected contact. If the message is only marked with a single gray checkmark and does not get delivered, chances are that the contact has blocked you.

While this method is easy, it may not be the most convenient or comfortable, as you may need to send multiple messages to confirm if they are being received.

However, there are other ways to determine if you have been blocked on WhatsApp without chatting. Here’s how:

1. Check the profile picture of the suspected contact: If they previously had a visible profile picture that suddenly disappears and is replaced with a gray silhouette, it is likely that they have blocked your number.

2. Make a phone call to the suspected contact: If you are unable to connect with the contact through WhatsApp calls and the call status only shows “Calling,” it is an indication that your number has been blocked.

3. Check the “Last Seen” and “Online” status: If you are unable to see the “Last Seen” or “Online” status of the suspected contact, it could be a sign that they have blocked you.

By following these steps, you can determine if your WhatsApp number has been blocked without the need to engage in a chat.