How to Fix WhatsApp Not Responding on Android

WhatsApp, like any other technology, can experience technical issues or service limitations from time to time. One common problem that Android users may encounter is when WhatsApp suddenly stops responding. This can be frustrating and inconvenient, especially when trying to contact others. WhatsApp has provided some insights into the possible causes for this issue. One potential reason could be a problem with the internet connection, whether it’s data or WiFi.

There are a few troubleshooting steps that you can try to resolve this issue:

1. Force Stop: If the app is not responding, you can force stop it and then reopen it. To do this:

Go to “Settings” Select “Apps” Tap on “Manage Apps” Choose “WhatsApp” Click on “Force Stop”

2. Update WhatsApp: If WhatsApp is not responding, it could be due to a bug in the app. Updating the app from the Google Play Store can help fix any bugs that may be present in earlier versions.

3. Clear WhatsApp Cache: Accumulated cache can also cause WhatsApp to stop responding. To resolve this, you can clear the cache for the app. Here’s how:

Go to “Settings” Select “Apps” Tap on “Manage Apps” Choose “WhatsApp” Click on “Clear Data” Select “Clear Cache”

4. Remove WhatsApp from App Usage Duration: If the WhatsApp icon on your home screen turns gray, it means you have reached the maximum usage time for the day. This can cause WhatsApp to become unresponsive. To fix this:

Go to “Settings” Select “Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls”

5. Allow Unlimited Data Usage for WhatsApp: If you have enabled data saver mode on your Android device, it may affect the functionality of certain apps, including WhatsApp. To ensure that WhatsApp works properly, you can grant it unlimited data usage. Here’s how:

Go to “Settings” Select “Apps” Tap on “Manage Apps” Choose “WhatsApp” Click on “Restrict Data Usage” Then, disable data usage restrictions for both WiFi and mobile data

These are some of the ways you can troubleshoot and fix the issue of WhatsApp not responding on Android devices. Hopefully, these steps will help you resolve the problem and get back to using WhatsApp smoothly.

