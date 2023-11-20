How to Secure Your WhatsApp from Being Tapped

WhatsApp is a widely-used messaging app that boasts a high level of security, making it unlikely for user accounts to be tapped into others. The system has multiple security measures in place, such as a verification code sent to users’ phone numbers during initial login and end-to-end encryption that ensures messages cannot be intercepted.

However, despite these strong security features, WhatsApp accounts can still be vulnerable to tapping under certain circumstances. Users may inadvertently expose their accounts, allowing them to be accessed remotely. To prevent this from happening, it is important for users to know how to secure their WhatsApp accounts. So, how can WhatsApp be safeguarded from tapping? Read on for a detailed explanation.

Securing your WhatsApp from being tapped can be done through various measures. One of them is enabling the two-step verification feature, which provides an extra layer of security to your WhatsApp account.

In addition to this method, there are several other ways to secure your WhatsApp account from being tapped. Here is a more comprehensive explanation of how to achieve this:

1. Avoid sharing verification codes carelessly:

To protect your account from being tapped strangers, never share your account’s verification code or OTP with anyone else. WhatsApp sends the OTP to your registered phone number, and it needs to be entered during the login process. without the OTP, you won’t be able to access your WhatsApp account. Therefore, the OTP plays a vital role in accessing your WhatsApp account. Those attempting to tap into your account will require the OTP to gain access, so make sure not to share it with others.

2. Enable two-step verification:

As previously mentioned, the second method is to enable the two-step verification feature. This feature provides extra security when someone tries to log in to your WhatsApp account requiring them to input an additional six-digit PIN. You can activate this feature in the “Account” option within the settings menu of the WhatsApp application. By enabling two-step verification, you will be prompted to enter the additional security PIN along with the OTP when logging in to your WhatsApp account.

3. Log out of WhatsApp on foreign devices:

Another way to secure your WhatsApp from being tapped is logging out of your account on devices other than your personal ones. It is possible that you have logged in to your WhatsApp account on a device that is not your own. If you forget to log out, your WhatsApp account can be controlled someone else who has access to that device remotely. Therefore, it is crucial to log out of your WhatsApp account on any foreign devices. You can do this navigating to the “Settings” menu within the WhatsApp application on your primary device.

These measures will help ensure that your WhatsApp account remains secure and protected from being tapped into unauthorized users.

