Spectrum Shifts Focus from Cable TV to Streaming

Spectrum, along with several other cable TV companies, is making a significant change in its business strategy shifting its focus from traditional cable TV to streaming services. While current Spectrum customers can keep their TV service, new customers will be encouraged to sign up for the company’s new streaming platform using the Xumo streaming boxes.

This move Spectrum is not unique, as other cable TV companies have also announced their plans to either shut down TV operations or transition to a streaming-only service. For example, Mid-Rivers Communications, one of the first cable TV companies to make this decision, will end cable TV operations at the end of 2023. The company stated that only 10% of their customers still subscribe to cable TV, making it unsustainable.

Similarly, Wikes Communications and its RiverStreet Networks have shut down their cable TV service in Virginia and North Carolina. Instead of offering their own TV service, they have partnered with DIRECTV to provide satellite or internet-based TV options to their customers.

Additionally, Frontier, Sparklight Cable (also known as Cable One), and WOW! have either stopped offering traditional cable TV or are in the process of transitioning to streaming services. Frontier has been offering YouTube TV as a replacement for its traditional TV service, while Sparklight Cable has introduced Sparklight TV, a streaming-only service that requires devices like Apple TV or Fire Stick.

The shift from cable TV to streaming services is a response to the changing preferences of consumers. With a significant decline in cable TV subscribers and the rising costs of programming, cable TV is no longer a sustainable option for many small communities.

Overall, while cable TV may not be completely obsolete, it is undoubtedly facing difficult times and strong competition from cord-cutting trends. The industry’s focus is now on providing high-quality streaming options to meet the evolving entertainment needs of consumers.

Sources:

– Mid-Rivers Communications statement

– Wilkes Communications and RiverStreet Networks description

– Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW! statement