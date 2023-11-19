Five Celebrities Who Fell in Love with Rajasthan for Their Dream Weddings

Rajasthan, with its captivating charm and regal allure, has become the go-to destination for both Indian and international celebrities looking to celebrate their special day in true splendor. From Bollywood stars to Hollywood A-listers, Rajasthan’s resorts and hotels have witnessed some of the most extravagant and unforgettable celebrity weddings. As we approach the wedding season, let’s take a closer look at five celebrities who chose Rajasthan as the backdrop for their nuptials, setting the bar high for wedding aspirations.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sealed their love in an enchanting three-day celebration at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. The highlight of the wedding was the groom’s arrival at the venue via boat during the baaraat, adding a touch of grandeur to the festivities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, exchanged vows at a fort resort in Sawai Madhopur. Surrounded the breathtaking beauty of the Aravali and Vindhya Hills, the couple’s wedding was a truly intimate and magical affair.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer captured the attention of the entire internet. The fortress hotel, known for its regal charm, provided a mesmerizing backdrop for the couple’s union, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of recent times.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their wedding celebrations to new heights at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. With two ceremonies, one following Hindu traditions and the other a Christian white wedding, their wedding was nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece. The couple went on to host multiple receptions in various locations, adding to the grandeur of their union.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev chose the historic Deogarh Mahal in Udaipur for their wedding. This heritage property, dating back to the 17th century, provided a romantic and picturesque setting for their special day. It’s worth mentioning that the couple’s love story began in the Maldives, where they discovered their shared passion for the ocean and deep-sea diving.

These celebrity weddings not only showcased the beauty of Rajasthan but also brought global attention to the state’s rich cultural heritage and stunning venues. Rajasthan has undoubtedly become the ultimate destination for anyone looking to make their wedding day a true fairy tale.

FAQ

1. Why do celebrities choose Rajasthan for their weddings?

Rajasthan offers a unique blend of regal charm, picturesque venues, and rich cultural heritage, making it a dream destination for many celebrities. The state’s palaces, forts, and luxurious resorts provide the perfect backdrop for extravagant and fairytale-like celebrations.

2. How many receptions did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have?

Following their wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted multiple receptions in various locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, and the USA. These receptions allowed the couple to celebrate their union with friends, family, and well-wishers from around the world.

3. Which celebrity wedding had the most-liked photos on Instagram?

At the time, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding photos had the distinction of being the most-liked on Instagram. Kiara’s wedding post received over 13 million likes, surpassing the previous record set Katrina Kaif, who garnered around 10 million likes for her wedding photos.