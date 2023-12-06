Black Celebrities Living the Dream: Private Island Ownership

Summary: From Lenny Kravitz’s peaceful retreat in Eleuthera to Tyler Perry’s luxurious mansion on White Bay Cay, Black celebrities are breaking boundaries owning their own private islands. Joining this elite club are power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, comedian Eddie Murphy, and Motown queen Diana Ross, each with their own unique island getaway.

Lenny Kravitz, the legendary singer, has deep Bahamian roots. In 1989, he purchased a property on the island of Eleuthera, where he spends much of his time. Despite his fame, Kravitz embraces the simplicity and raw beauty of his island retreat.

Tyler Perry took an undeveloped island in the Bahamas, White Bay Cay, and transformed it into a spectacular 14,000-square-foot mansion inspired Balinese architecture. With additions like a spa, marina, and guest bungalows, Perry has created a true tropical paradise.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, known for their success in the music industry, have also indulged in private island ownership. Jay-Z gifted Beyoncé a stunning island off the Florida Keys worth an estimated $18 million. The power couple expanded their collection purchasing a 360-acre private island in the Bahamas for $2 million.

Eddie Murphy, the renowned comedian and actor, made a wise investment in a private island in the Bahamas in 2007. Rooster Cay Island, valued at over $19 million today, offers Murphy an exclusive oasis away from the bustling tourist areas.

Not to be forgotten, the legendary diva Diana Ross had her own slice of paradise in the French Polynesian. Purchased during her marriage to Arne Ness Jr., Ross enjoyed many private moments on the island. After their divorce in 2000, the island was sold and the proceeds were split equally.

These Black celebrities have truly embraced the ultimate luxury: owning their own private islands. From sandy beaches to turquoise waters, these exclusive retreats allow them to escape the limelight and enjoy the unparalleled beauty of nature.