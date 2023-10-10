5 Exciting Developments in Music Streaming for Musicians

Music streaming platforms have been making significant changes this year, offering new opportunities and features for musicians. Here are five of the notable developments that every musician should know:

1. Controversy Over the “Artist-Centric” Royalty Model

Deezer’s proposed “artist-centric” royalty model has sparked a debate in the music industry. This model aims to pay artists less per-stream if they have fewer plays, and more to those with higher play counts, focusing on music that listeners actively search for. The impact of this model on artists and their earnings remains a topic of discussion.

2. New Data Insights on TIDAL

TIDAL has introduced several enhancements to the artist dashboard, providing musicians with valuable data insights. Artists can now access information such as their top five tracks, top ten countries where their music is popular, and an age breakdown of their listeners. These insights can help artists make informed decisions about their marketing and promotion strategies.

3. Spotify Promo Cards for Songwriters

Spotify has launched “Promo Cards” specifically for songwriters. However, to utilize this feature, songwriters must have an active Songwriter Page or Written By playlist on Spotify. These promo cards offer a creative way for songwriters to promote their music and engage with their audience on the platform.

4. Personalized Music with Spotify’s Daylist

Spotify’s new format, Daylist, delivers music tailored to your daily routines and preferences. It analyzes your music listening patterns and tries to match the genres and moods you enjoy during different activities throughout the day. Whether you listen to classical music during your morning coffee or hip-hop at the gym, Daylist aims to create a personalized music experience for each user.

5. Real-Time Collaborative Listening with Spotify Jam

Spotify introduced a feature called JAM, allowing users on the same Wi-Fi network, or even friends from around the world, to listen to music together in real-time. Users can collaborate on a shared playlist and enjoy synchronized listening experiences. While this feature promotes music discovery and interactivity, it may also lead to some friendly disputes when different musical tastes collide.

These improvements in music streaming platforms offer exciting opportunities for musicians to connect with their audience, gain valuable insights, and explore innovative ways to promote their music. Keeping up with these developments can help musicians make the most of these platforms and adapt to the evolving music industry landscape.

