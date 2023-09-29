Cute and Colorful Teen Comedies to Watch on Netflix

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, although produced Adam Sandler’s production company and featuring Sandler himself, is not your typical Adam Sandler movie. Instead, it’s a cute and colorful teen comedy that gives the spotlight to Adam’s daughter, Sunny. The film follows the story of Stacy Friedman, a Jewish girl on the verge of her 13th birthday, which marks the beginning of adulthood in Jewish tradition. When her best friend Lydia hooks up with her longtime crush, Stacy’s bat mitzvah celebration is thrown into chaos.

If you enjoyed You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, here are five other great teen comedies to watch on Netflix.

Superbad is a hilarious film about lifelong best friends Seth and Evan, who question their friendship as they’re about to graduate from high school. The movie follows their epic night as they try to get to a party to meet the girls they’re interested in. Superbad combines raunchy humor with a heartfelt tribute to the bonds of friendship.

Moxie, directed Amy Poehler, is a coming-of-age story that mixes youth activism with high school friendships. It follows 16-year-old Lisa as she pushes back against sexism at her school starting a publication inspired feminist zines of the 1990s. This fun comedy celebrates the spirit of the riot-grrl movement while delivering a serious, timely message.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a successful romantic comedy that has spawned a movie trilogy and a spin-off TV series. The original film tells the story of Lara Jean Covey, who is mortified when her secret love letters are sent out to her crushes. As she opens up and forms a romance with popular athlete Peter Kavinsky, Lara Jean learns about her own identity and what she really wants in life.

The Half of It is a clever and affecting riff on the Cyrano de Bergerac story, where shy bookworm Ellie Chu and boisterous jock Paul Munsky become unlikely friends. Ellie helps Paul express his feelings for the beautiful Aster Flores through love letters. This film explores the complexities of high school relationships and the power of true friendship.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, a classic John Hughes film, follows the escapades of a slacker who goes to great lengths to skip school. While Ferris Bueller’s antics are memorable and funny, the movie also explores the deeper story of his best friend Cameron, who learns to stand up for himself. This film is a mix of comedy and emotional depth.

These teen comedies, like You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, capture the struggles and triumphs of adolescence, friendships, and the transition into adulthood. So grab some popcorn and enjoy these entertaining and heartfelt films on Netflix.

