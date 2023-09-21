The Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Sci-fi movie lovers rejoice! Netflix may have a limited selection of sci-fi films, but among the forgettable originals, there are some modern classics worth checking out. Whether you prefer indie flicks or major blockbusters, Netflix offers a variety of sci-fi movies that make the best use of their resources.

One recommendation is “Snowpiercer,” directed South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. This adaptation of a French graphic novel takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a massive train circles endlessly. The movie presents a powerful allegory for societal stratification, as a rebellion brews in the train’s tail section. With Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton in starring roles, “Snowpiercer” immerses viewers in a captivating world.

“Dredd” is another standout sci-fi movie available on Netflix. This British comic book adaptation stars Karl Urban as the titular Judge Dredd, a law enforcement officer in a future city. Trapped in a high-rise slum controlled a ruthless drug lord, Dredd and his new partner must fight their way out. Packed with action and featuring a bleak vision of society, “Dredd” is an engrossing watch.

For a more thought-provoking experience, “Arrival” is a must-see. Directed Denis Villeneuve, this film explores the arrival of extraterrestrials on Earth. Expertly portrayed Amy Adams, the story revolves around a linguist tasked with communicating with the aliens. As she learns their language, she undergoes a transformation that challenges her perception of humanity. “Arrival” is an alien invasion movie with a deeper philosophical message.

If you’re in the mood for a superhero flick, “Spider-Man 2” is a top choice. Directed Sam Raimi, this installment of the Spider-Man franchise excels in both action and character development. Tobey Maguire delivers a stellar performance as Peter Parker, who faces personal struggles while battling against Doctor Octopus. With thrilling set pieces and emotional storytelling, “Spider-Man 2” remains one of the best superhero movies to date.

Lastly, “Sleight” is a unique blend of street-level drama and sci-fi elements. Directed J.D. Dillard, this film follows a young street magician named Bo Wolfe who develops incredible technology. Using his skills and newfound power, Bo takes on a local drug dealer as a vigilante. “Sleight” maintains a grounded approach, focusing on the characters and their struggles while incorporating fantastical elements.

These are just a few of the best sci-fi movies currently streaming on Netflix. If you’re a fan of the genre, be sure to check them out before they leave the platform.

