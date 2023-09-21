The Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

The Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Netflix News
Cheryl King

Sci-fi movie lovers rejoice! Netflix may have a limited selection of sci-fi films, but among the forgettable originals, there are some modern classics worth checking out. Whether you prefer indie flicks or major blockbusters, Netflix offers a variety of sci-fi movies that make the best use of their resources.

One recommendation is “Snowpiercer,” directed South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. This adaptation of a French graphic novel takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a massive train circles endlessly. The movie presents a powerful allegory for societal stratification, as a rebellion brews in the train’s tail section. With Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton in starring roles, “Snowpiercer” immerses viewers in a captivating world.

“Dredd” is another standout sci-fi movie available on Netflix. This British comic book adaptation stars Karl Urban as the titular Judge Dredd, a law enforcement officer in a future city. Trapped in a high-rise slum controlled a ruthless drug lord, Dredd and his new partner must fight their way out. Packed with action and featuring a bleak vision of society, “Dredd” is an engrossing watch.

For a more thought-provoking experience, “Arrival” is a must-see. Directed Denis Villeneuve, this film explores the arrival of extraterrestrials on Earth. Expertly portrayed Amy Adams, the story revolves around a linguist tasked with communicating with the aliens. As she learns their language, she undergoes a transformation that challenges her perception of humanity. “Arrival” is an alien invasion movie with a deeper philosophical message.

If you’re in the mood for a superhero flick, “Spider-Man 2” is a top choice. Directed Sam Raimi, this installment of the Spider-Man franchise excels in both action and character development. Tobey Maguire delivers a stellar performance as Peter Parker, who faces personal struggles while battling against Doctor Octopus. With thrilling set pieces and emotional storytelling, “Spider-Man 2” remains one of the best superhero movies to date.

Lastly, “Sleight” is a unique blend of street-level drama and sci-fi elements. Directed J.D. Dillard, this film follows a young street magician named Bo Wolfe who develops incredible technology. Using his skills and newfound power, Bo takes on a local drug dealer as a vigilante. “Sleight” maintains a grounded approach, focusing on the characters and their struggles while incorporating fantastical elements.

These are just a few of the best sci-fi movies currently streaming on Netflix. If you’re a fan of the genre, be sure to check them out before they leave the platform.

Sources:
– Bob’s Guide (No URL provided)

Cheryl King

Related Posts

Reddit Updates Policies to Protect Minors, While Leaving Other Questionable Policies Intact

Reddit Updates Policies to Protect Minors, While Leaving Other Questionable Policies Intact

Cheryl King
Snapchat AI Chatbot Posts Live Update and Stops Responding to Users

Snapchat AI Chatbot Posts Live Update and Stops Responding to Users

Tanya King
Warning Issued Against Using Castor Oil for Vision Problems

Warning Issued Against Using Castor Oil for Vision Problems

Cheryl King