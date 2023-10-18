The Scariest and Best Horror Movies on Netflix

With Halloween approaching, it’s the perfect time to watch some spooky movies. However, not all horror movies on Netflix are truly scary. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the scariest and best horror movies currently available on Netflix.

One of the top picks is “It Follows,” directed David Robert Mitchell. The film follows a young woman, played Maika Monroe, who becomes the target of a curse that can only be passed on through sexual contact. This curse manifests as a relentless and shape-shifting entity that stalks the protagonist, creating a constant sense of dread and fear.

Jordan Peele’s “Us” is another terrifying movie that combines social commentary with scares. The film features Lupita Nyong’o in a dual role, portraying both a protective mother and her disturbing doppelganger. The tension builds as the family is attacked these sinister duplicates who have risen up across the country.

“The Strangers,” directed Bryan Bertino, takes the home-invasion thriller to a whole new level of terror. The film follows a couple who are attacked masked strangers in their isolated vacation home. The motiveless violence of the attackers and the relentless tension make this movie a truly chilling experience.

Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” may be a classic, but it still remains one of the scariest films of all time. The fear of the unseen is emphasized as the shark is kept hidden for most of the movie. The escalating suspense and thrilling chase to capture the deadly predator will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Lastly, “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,” directed Oz Perkins, offers a more atmospheric and haunting experience. The film follows a caretaker, played Ruth Wilson, who begins to experience strange and disturbing events in an old house. The blending of time periods, the eerie narration, and the creeping atmosphere create a sense of dread that lingers long after the movie ends.

In summary, these five horror movies on Netflix not only deliver scares but also showcase exceptional storytelling and character development. Get ready to hide under a blanket and experience these terrifying films.

