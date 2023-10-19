Best Netflix Documentaries Right Now: A Must-See List

Netflix has been producing an impressive lineup of documentaries lately, making it the go-to streaming service for fans of the genre. With a wide range of topics covered, from celebrity profiles to deep dives into ocean exploration, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best Netflix documentaries available to watch right now.

“Beckham” showcases the remarkable journey of soccer legend David Beckham. This captivating biographical documentary follows Beckham’s rise from a working-class background in London to becoming one of the most famous athletes in history. Through interviews with Beckham and his loved ones, viewers get a glimpse into the untold story behind the headlines. Whether you’re a Manchester United fan or simply fascinated Beckham’s life, this is a must-see.

“Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” examines the controversial rise and fall of the e-cigarette company Juul. Exploring the behind-the-scenes decisions that led to its explosive growth and subsequent downfall, this docuseries sheds light on the alarming impact of vaping on public health. With its dramatic narrative and shocking revelations, this series is a compelling watch for anyone interested in the intersection of technology and health.

“Take Care of Maya” tells the harrowing story of Maya Kowalski, a young girl suffering from a rare chronic illness. The documentary follows her family’s desperate journey for a cure, which leads them to Mexico for an experimental treatment. However, when they return to the United States, they are faced with accusations of child abuse and the heartbreaking loss of custody. This poignant film sheds light on the challenges faced families navigating a flawed healthcare system.

For those with a fear of deep water, “The Deepest Breath” might be a tough watch. This documentary follows Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini as she attempts to break a world record in freediving without any equipment or oxygen tanks. With breathtaking footage of the ocean and a suspenseful narrative, this film delivers an adrenaline-filled experience.

Lastly, “Pamela, a Love Story” offers an intimate look into the life of iconic actress Pamela Anderson. With never-before-seen footage and personal revelations, Anderson sets the record straight on her early successes, rise to fame, and the challenges of being in the media spotlight. This documentary provides a fresh perspective on Anderson’s life and is a must-watch for fans.

These Netflix documentaries offer a diverse range of stories that are both informative and entertaining. Whether you’re interested in sports, health, adventure, or celebrity culture, these films are sure to captivate and impress.

