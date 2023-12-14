True Crime Shows on Netflix That Go Beyond the Sensationalism

True crime television shows and movies often face criticism for sensationalizing serial killers and neglecting the stories of the victims. However, there are some captivating and informative series that offer a different perspective. These shows shed light on lesser-known historical events while addressing broader societal issues. Netflix has produced several impactful true crime series that have impressed both audiences and critics. Here are five Netflix shows in the true crime genre with a rating of 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. When They See Us

Netflix’s When They See Us tells the story of the “Central Park Five,” a group of young Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongfully accused of a rape in Central Park in 1989. The series follows their trial, eventual exoneration, and the lawsuit they filed against the city. When They See Us exposes the ongoing racial discrimination in the United States and brings the story of the Exonerated Five to a wider audience. Created Ava DuVernay, the 2019 series features a stellar cast including Niecy Nash, John Leguizamo, and Vera Farmiga.

2. Unbelievable

Unbelievable is a 2019 series that provides a realistic portrayal of the challenges faced survivors of sexual assault when reporting their cases. The show highlights how rape cases are mishandled, victims are treated as suspects, and the lack of belief in survivors perpetuates violence. Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning article, Unbelievable fictionalizes the true story of Marie Adler, a woman who reported a rape only to be accused of fabricating the incident. The series explores the mishandling of Adler’s case and the eventual resolution when two detectives uncover the truth. The cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, and Marriott Wever.

3. The Keepers

The Keepers is a 2017 documentary series that delves into the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a nun who was killed in 1969. The series follows the efforts of her former students to investigate the case years later. The Keepers highlights the lack of closure and justice that many families of victims experience. Directed Ryan White, this seven-part series provides a haunting look into the crime and the amateur investigations carried out those determined to uncover the truth.

4. American Vandal

Breaking away from the dark and serious tone of traditional true crime shows, American Vandal takes a satirical approach to the genre. This 2017 Netflix series, created Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, revolves around high school pranks and uncovers the truth behind a fictional group of teenage pranksters. While the show is comedic in nature, each episode features genuine investigations into notorious pranks. The series stars Tyler Alvarez and Griffin Gluck.

5. The Innocence Files

The Innocence Files is a documentary-style series released in 2020 that focuses on the work of the Innocence Project. Established in 1992 Peter Neufeld and Barry Scheck, the Innocence Project uses advancements in science to overturn wrongful convictions. The show highlights eight cases of individuals who were wrongfully convicted, and the efforts made the Innocence Project to correct these injustices. The Innocence Files sheds light on the flaws within the justice system while advocating for reform.

These Netflix true crime series offer compelling narratives that go beyond sensationalism, shedding light on important historical events and social issues. Whether it’s addressing racial discrimination, sexual assault, unsolved murders, or wrongful convictions, these shows provide audiences with a thought-provoking and informative viewing experience.