Underrated Netflix Shows You Need to Watch

Netflix offers an extensive library of shows, and it’s easy to miss out on some hidden gems amidst the popular ones. While shows like Virgin River and The Witcher dominate the top 10 list, there are other underrated shows that are worth your time. Here are five Netflix shows that you should definitely check out:

1. Ugly Betty

Ugly Betty is a workplace comedy based on the telenovela Yo Soy Betty, La Fea. The show follows the story of Mexican-American Betty Suarez, who lands a job as an assistant at a trendy fashion magazine. As she navigates her way through the fashion industry, she encounters various challenges and eccentric co-workers. With smart writing and a talented cast, Ugly Betty is a show that shouldn’t be overlooked.

2. Zombie

Zombie is a supernatural crime drama that follows the story of Liv Moore, a medical examiner who wakes up one day as a zombie. Liv discovers that eating the brains of the corpses she examines allows her to temporarily absorb their memories, which she uses to help solve murder cases. With its unique premise and compelling storytelling, Zombie is a must-watch for fans of crime dramas with a supernatural twist.

3. Teenage Bounty Hunters

Teenage Bounty Hunters is a teen comedy/drama that revolves around twin sisters who find themselves working as bounty hunters after a car accident. The show cleverly satirizes the hypocrisies of affluent, religious suburbanites while delivering snappy dialogue and entertaining storylines. Although the show was not renewed for another season, its ten episodes are still worth watching for its witty humor and engaging characters.

4. The Magicians

The Magicians is a fantasy drama that takes a darker and more mature approach to the magical school trope. Set in a college setting, the show follows Quentin Coldwater and his friends as they face dangerous threats to humanity. The Magicians deals with heavy themes such as mental health and addiction while exploring the complexities of magic. With its unique blend of fantasy and realism, The Magicians offers a refreshing take on the genre.

5. Imposters

Imposters is a crime comedy/drama that centers around con artist Maddie and her victims who team up to track her down. The show is filled with twists and turns as the characters navigate the world of deception and betrayal. With its intriguing storyline and exceptional performances, Imposters keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.

If you’re looking for some hidden gems on Netflix, these underrated shows are definitely worth adding to your watchlist. Each of them offers something unique and will provide hours of entertainment.

