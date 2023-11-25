The Best Shows to Watch on Netflix This Thanksgiving

The holiday season is a time for relaxation and enjoying some leisurely moments. With plenty of free time on your hands during Thanksgiving, why not catch up on the best shows on Netflix that will put you in the holiday spirit? Here’s a curated list of five shows that are definitely worth checking out this Thanksgiving.

1. Derry Girls: Set in Northern Ireland during the tumultuous 1990s, this hilarious and heartwarming series follows a group of teenage girls coming of age in a troubled community. With sharp writing and universal themes, Derry Girls offers a window into a specific world while resonating with viewers from all walks of life.

2. Mo: Inspired comedian Mo Amer’s real-life experiences, this creator-driven show follows a Palestinian refugee navigating his way through different cultures as he fights for U.S. citizenship. With a distinct perspective and acerbic humor, Mo is a refreshing take on personal identity and the challenges faced immigrants.

3. Heartstopper: At its core, this series is a simple love story between two boys in high school. What sets it apart is its rarity—same-sex relationships are still underrepresented in mainstream media. Delicate, thoughtful, and sweet, Heartstopper breaks new ground while tugging at your heartstrings.

4. Better Call Saul: If you loved Breaking Bad, this prequel series is a must-watch. Follow the journey of Saul Goodman as you discover how he became the lawyer we know from the hit show. With its six-season arc, Better Call Saul offers a fascinating exploration of personal transformation and the challenges of becoming a better person.

5. I Think You Should Leave: Prepare for a wild ride with this brilliant sketch comedy show from the mind of Tim Robinson. Unafraid to dive into absurdity, I Think You Should Leave takes sketches to their logical extremes. Bold and brazen, this series will keep you laughing and leave you wanting more.

So this Thanksgiving, grab your favorite snacks, cozy up on the couch, and indulge in these amazing shows on Netflix. You’re in for a treat!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch these shows on any device?

Yes, you can watch these Netflix shows on various devices such as smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, as long as you have a Netflix subscription.

2. Can I start watching Better Call Saul without having seen Breaking Bad?

While it’s not necessary to watch Breaking Bad before diving into Better Call Saul, having prior knowledge of the events and characters in Breaking Bad can enhance your viewing experience.

3. Are these shows suitable for all ages?

These shows have different target demographics, so it’s important to check their ratings and content before watching. Derry Girls and I Think You Should Leave contain mature content and may not be suitable for younger audiences.

4. Are these shows available outside the United States?

Netflix is available in many countries worldwide, so most international viewers should be able to access these shows. However, licensing agreements may vary, and regional availability can change. It’s best to check Netflix in your country to see if these shows are available.

5. Are there any plans for additional seasons of these shows?

While we can’t predict the future, it’s always possible that these shows may have additional seasons. Stay tuned to Netflix announcements and follow the creators and cast on social media for the latest updates.