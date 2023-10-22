The Best Hidden Gems on Netflix You Should Watch Now

If you’re tired of scrolling through the “most popular on Netflix” category and want to discover some hidden gems, we’ve got you covered. These lesser-known movies may lack name recognition but definitely don’t come up short in quality. Here are our top 5 favorite Netflix movies that deserve more attention.

First up is “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” a quirky comedy from the director of “Thor: Ragnarok,” Taika Waititi. The film follows the adventures of a foul-mouthed kid named Ricky and his reluctant foster father, Hector, who get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness. With a national manhunt underway due to a misunderstanding, this movie is filled with silly jokes and eccentric characters, but also has real heart.

Next is “Arctic,” a tense survival thriller starring Mads Mikkelsen. After a plane crash, a lone man must decide whether to stay safe in his makeshift camp or embark on a dangerous trek to find civilization. While the premise may be simple, Mikkelsen’s performance and the film’s impeccable execution make it a gripping watch.

“Copenhagen” is a coming-of-age drama that tells the story of a tourist visiting Denmark in search of his grandfather. With the help of a local waitress, they uncover a sordid past and form a deep connection. While the narrative may be familiar, the chemistry between the two leads and the beautiful depiction of Copenhagen make this film worth watching.

For those who enjoy strange and mind-bending movies, “Vivarium” is the perfect choice. This surreal horror-thriller follows a couple who visit a suburban housing development only to find themselves trapped and forced to care for an infant. This film will both intrigue and confuse you with its twisted plot.

Lastly, “They Shall Not Grow Old” is a WWI documentary directed Peter Jackson. This emotionally devastating film lays bare the sacrifices made soldiers during the war and serves as a reminder of the human cost of conflict. It is a must-watch for its historical and humanitarian value.

So, if you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, give these hidden gems a chance. You won’t be disappointed.

