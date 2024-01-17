Discover the Hidden Stories: Must-Watch Miniseries on Netflix

Summary:

Escape the daily grind and dive into the captivating world of Netflix miniseries. Uncover hidden stories, from real-life WWII heroes to bone-chilling horror tales. These binge-worthy miniseries will keep you glued to your couch all weekend long.

Transatlantic: A Glimpse into WWII Resistance

Experience the untold tale of the Emergency Rescue Committee in “Transatlantic.” Set during World War II, this historical drama follows the courageous efforts of a real-life organization that saved famous Europeans from the clutches of the Nazis. Explore the lives of extraordinary individuals such as Peggy Guggenheim, Walter Benjamin, Hannah Arendt, and Max Ernst. With sumptuous production design and engaging performances, “Transatlantic” delivers a compelling and immersive watch.

Episodes: 7 (average 50 min)

Genre: Historical drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Beckham: Unveiling the Man Behind the Legend

Delve into the life of the iconic David Beckham in this revealing four-part docuseries. Beyond his glamorous image, “Beckham” uncovers the more personal side of the athlete. Learn about the challenges he faced, from the aftermath of his infamous red card to the struggles within his marriage. Explore Beckham’s world in a way you’ve never seen before, including surprising details like his passion for beekeeping.

Episodes: 4 (average 70 min)

Genre: Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Bodies: Four Eras, One Mystery

Embark on a time-bending murder mystery that spans multiple eras in “Bodies.” Follow different detectives across four years as they investigate the same crime in London. What initially seems unrelated becomes entangled in a web of conspiracy. This thrilling series, inspired Si Spencer’s graphic novel, seamlessly blends elements of science fiction, period drama, and police procedural to keep you enthralled throughout.

Episodes: 8 (average 55 min)

Genre: Crime thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

The Fall of the House of Usher: Poe-inspired Horror

Prepare for a spine-chilling ride with “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Drawing inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe’s haunting tale, this horror series follows the rise and fall of Roderick Usher, the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company. Witness the mysterious and gruesome demise of the Usher family as you navigate through jump scares and macabre twists orchestrated Mike Flanagan, the mastermind behind Netflix’s chilling anthology series.

Episodes: (number of episodes not specified) (average 60 min)

Genre: Horror drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Painkiller: Unveiling the Dark Truth

Uncover the harrowing origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in the United States through “Painkiller.” Based on the book “Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic,” this powerful drama exposes the corrupt practices of Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, and the influential Sackler family. Directed Peter Berg, “Painkiller” delves deep into the tragic web of greed and corruption that fueled this devastating epidemic.

Episodes: 6 (average 50 min)

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Satisfy your craving for captivating storytelling with these must-watch Netflix miniseries. From gripping historical dramas to bone-chilling horror, these hidden gems will transport you to new worlds and leave you wanting more. So grab your popcorn, sink into your couch, and prepare for a binge-watching adventure like no other.