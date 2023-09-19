Top Crime Dramas on Netflix You Need to Binge

Crime dramas are always a hit when it comes to binge-worthy TV shows. Whether you’re a fan of classic crime series like NCIS and Law and Order, or prefer intense psychological thrillers like Mindhunter and Hannibal, there’s something for everyone. Netflix’s Dear Child has recently captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, but if you’re already craving your next crime fix, Netflix has you covered. Here are the top five crime dramas on Netflix that you should add to your watchlist.

First up is “The Law According to Lidia Poët,” a period drama set in late 1880s Italy. Inspired the life of Lidia Poët, the first female lawyer in Italy, the series follows her journey as she fights against the patriarchal system and navigates the complexities of being a female lawyer in a male-dominated profession. With each episode, Lidia and her brother crack a new case, showcasing her determination to succeed against all odds.

Next is the acclaimed drug cartel drama “Narcos,” based on the real-life exploits of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. The series delves into Escobar’s rise and ultimate battle for control over the international cocaine trade. The DEA agents, led Javier Peña, work tirelessly to bring down Escobar’s empire, leading to a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase that spans multiple seasons.

“The Snow Girl” is a mysterious and bittersweet crime drama that follows the story of a young journalist-in-training named Miren Rojo. When she stumbles upon the unsolved case of a missing girl, her determination to uncover the truth takes her on a journey that uncovers dark secrets from her own past. With skillful pacing and suspense, each episode keeps viewers guessing and emotionally invested.

Based on Michael Connelly’s book series, “The Lincoln Lawyer” follows defense attorney Mickey Haller as he takes on high-profile cases while battling his own personal demons. Mickey’s unique approach to lawyering, from the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car, adds an interesting twist to the legal drama genre. The show’s charismatic lead and solid supporting cast make it a must-watch for crime drama enthusiasts.

Finally, “Fauda” takes viewers into the gritty world of counter-terrorism in Israel. Following the story of Doron, a former commander in an undercover unit, viewers are taken on a thrilling journey of high-stakes missions and personal sacrifices. With its lean structure and heart-pumping action, “Fauda” has garnered critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of a world in chaos.

These crime dramas on Netflix offer a combination of compelling storytelling, complex characters, and intense suspense. Whether you’re a fan of historical dramas, drug cartel stories, or psychological mysteries, there’s something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and prepare to be enthralled these top crime dramas available for streaming now on Netflix.

Sources:

– “The Law According to Lidia Poët” – Netflix

– “Narcos” – Netflix

– “The Snow Girl” – Netflix

– “The Lincoln Lawyer” – Netflix

– “Fauda” – Netflix