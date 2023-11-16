Exploring the Diverse World of Comedy on Netflix

Netflix has established itself as the undisputed king when it comes to comedy content. From stand-up specials to sketch shows and scripted comedies, the streaming giant has become the go-to platform for comedians looking to make a name for themselves.

One comedy special that pushes the boundaries of what a comedy special can be is Bo Burnham’s “Inside.” Filmed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burnham shot the entire special in his house with no audience or crew. Through original songs and sketches, Burnham captures the feelings of anxiety, dread, and isolation many people experienced during this time. It’s a work of genius that showcases Burnham’s talent as both a comedian and a musician.

Another must-watch comedy special on Netflix is Tom Segura’s “Sledgehammer.” Known for his storytelling skills, Segura takes the audience on a hilarious journey, sharing stories about his family and encounters with famous friends. Segura finds humor even in dark moments, demonstrating his ability to find levity in any situation.

Michelle Wolf’s “It’s Great To Be Here” offers a unique twist on the traditional stand-up special format. Split into three episodes, the special has a casual and intimate feel, as if you’ve stumbled upon a small comedy club on a Tuesday night. Wolf tackles a variety of topics, from the Me Too movement to living in a new country, in her authentic and relatable style.

Shane Gillis, who gained notoriety after being fired from “Saturday Night Live,” has emerged as a rising star in the comedy world. His special “Beautiful Dogs” showcases his sharp, rowdy humor and his ability to tackle political topics without pulling any punches. Gillis’ comedy is smart, edgy, and highly entertaining.

Finally, John Mulaney’s “Baby J” offers a deeply personal and introspective look into the comedian’s life. Mulaney opens up about his struggles with drug addiction, and his journey to recovery. With his trademark self-deprecating humor, Mulaney addresses his problems head-on, providing a unique and compelling perspective.

With these diverse and talented comedians, Netflix continues to dominate the comedy genre. Whether you’re in the mood for a stand-up special, a sketch show, or a scripted comedy, Netflix has something for everyone.

