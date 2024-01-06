Top Biopics on Netflix That Will Leave You Inspired

Netflix has established itself as a powerhouse in the biopic market, with a collection of captivating films that explore real-life events and figures. While some of these movies are fictionalized to a certain extent, they draw from reliable sources, adding a moderate level of authenticity. Here are some of the top biopics on Netflix that you can stream right now:

The Imitation Game

“The Imitation Game” takes viewers back to 1939 and follows the story of Alan Turing, a mathematical genius tasked with breaking uncrackable Nazi codes. Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a compelling performance as Turing, shedding light on the homophobia prevalent during the time period.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in “Maestro,” a biopic about the famous American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. The film explores Bernstein’s life and his complex relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre. With nominations for multiple Golden Globe awards, including outstanding performances from Cooper and Carey Mulligan, this film is a must-watch.

Rustin

“Rustin” centers around the architect of the 1963 March on Washington, Bayard Rustin. This often-overlooked figure in history is portrayed Colman Domingo, who delivers a fiery performance. The film delves into Rustin’s role in planning the nonviolent protest and his collaboration with civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” marks the late Chadwick Boseman’s final film and features an outstanding performance from Viola Davis. Set in the 1920s, the movie explores the racial inequality within the music industry and society as a whole. Directed George C. Wolfe, this Netflix original is a powerful portrayal of the era.

NYAD

“NYAD” tells the inspiring true story of athlete Diana Nyad, who attempts an epic swim from Cuba to Florida at the age of 60. Annette Bening shines in the role of Diana, showcasing her determination to achieve the seemingly impossible. With the support of her best friend and coach, played Jodie Foster, Diana embarks on a four-year training journey.

These biopics on Netflix are not only entertaining but also offer insights into the lives of remarkable individuals and significant historical events. While they may take some creative liberties, they provide a glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of real people. So, immerse yourself in these compelling stories and be inspired the incredible lives they portray.