New Movies to Stream This Week: Trolls Band Together, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and More

If you’re looking for some new movies to watch during your Christmas break, look no further. This week, several exciting films are hitting streaming platforms, including Trolls Band Together, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Saltburn, and Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.

For fans of the Trolls animated series, Trolls Band Together is a must-watch. In this latest installment, Branch and Poppy set out on a journey to rescue Branch’s brother Floyd. Along the way, they uncover Branch’s past life as a member of the boyband BroZone. With a star-studded cast and catchy songs, it’s a fun and colorful movie for all ages.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes serves as a prequel to The Hunger Games film series. Set in the early days of Panem, the film follows Coriolanus Snow as he mentors Lucy Gray Baird for the Hunger Games. As the last hope for his family, Snow ruthlessly pursues power, setting in motion events that lead to his rise as the tyrannical President Snow. While the film received mixed reviews, fans of the series will appreciate this adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is a space fantasy film directed Zach Snyder. It stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a former soldier who finds herself caught up in a rebellion against the tyrannical forces she used to serve. This first installment sets the stage for an epic trilogy, with the second movie set to release in 2024. If you’re a fan of Snyder’s work, this is a film you won’t want to miss.

If you’re in the mood for a dark comedy, check out Saltburn. Directed Emerald Fennell, the film follows scholarship student Oliver Quick as he becomes obsessed with a classmate and takes a dark turn when he is invited to spend the summer at their family’s estate. With stellar performances and a gripping storyline, Saltburn is a film that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Lastly, for fans of the detective series Monk, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie is a nostalgic treat. Tony Shalhoub reprises his role as the obsessive-compulsive private detective Adrian Monk as he investigates a suspicious death. Joined familiar characters from the series, Monk embarks on one final case that will keep you entertained and guessing until the end.

So grab your popcorn and get ready to stream these exciting new movies this week.