New Movies Streaming This Week: Top Picks for Movie Night

Looking for some new movies to watch on your favorite streaming platforms? We’ve got you covered with our top picks for this week’s movie night. From chilling survival thrillers to psychological dramas, there’s something for everyone. Here are the highlights:

1. Society of the Snow (Netflix): This chilling survival thriller tells the harrowing true story of a group of young men stranded in the Andes mountains after a plane crash. With Oscar-winning special effects makeup artists bringing the frostbitten injuries to life, this movie is not for the faint of heart.

2. Eileen (PVOD): Based on the novel Ottessa Moshfegh, this Sundance thriller stars Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie. Set in a correctional facility in a dreary New England town, the film explores what happens when desperate people reach their breaking point. Prepare for a riveting psychological thriller.

3. Foe (Prime Video): Set in 2065, this sci-fi thriller follows a husband and wife whose tranquil existence on a remote farm is disrupted a mysterious stranger. With Black Mirror vibes, the movie challenges the couple’s relationship and identities, featuring strong performances from Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

4. Good Grief (Netflix): Dan Levy’s directorial debut is a comedy-drama about a widower navigating the loss of his husband. Joined his friends on a trip to Paris, they unpack messy secrets and confront hard truths. Expect a heartwarming exploration of friendship and the complexities of grief.

5. Danger Below Deck (Hulu): This movie blends True Crime vibes with suspenseful action sequences. Two influencers set out on a cruise trip that turns into a nightmare as they find themselves fighting for their lives. Perfect for some mindless popcorn fodder.

With these new movies streaming this week, you’ll have plenty of options for your next movie night. Get ready for thrilling plots, outstanding performances, and thought-provoking stories that will keep you entertained. Happy streaming!