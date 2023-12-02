Stream New Holiday Movies to Get in the Festive Spirit

The holiday season is finally here, and streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus have a gift for movie lovers. They have released a lineup of new movies that are perfect for cozying up and watching on those cold winter nights. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, action, or horror, there’s something for everyone.

One of the highly anticipated movies this season is “Candy Cane Lane” on Prime Video. It marks Eddie Murphy’s first foray into holiday comedies. Murphy plays Chris, a laid-off father of three who is determined to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. With the help of a mischievous elf, played Jillian Bell, Chris’s house becomes the center of festive chaos. Will they be able to break the spell before Christmas is ruined? Find out streaming it now on Prime Video.

On Disney Plus, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” takes viewers on another thrilling adventure with the iconic archeologist. This time, he is joined his estranged goddaughter, played Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Together, they race through time to recover a Nazi-stolen artifact, all while being pursued a former enemy. If you’re a fan of the Indiana Jones franchise, you won’t want to miss this exciting installment, available to stream now on Disney Plus.

For those who enjoy action-packed comedies, “Freelance” starring John Cena is a must-watch. Cena plays a retired special forces operative who reluctantly takes on a freelance gig providing private security for a journalist interviewing a ruthless dictator. When a military coup interrupts their plans, they must navigate the jungle and each other to survive. You can buy or rent “Freelance” on Prime Video or Apple.

If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming family comedy, Netflix has you covered with “Family Switch.” It’s a spin on the classic “Freaky Friday” where parents and their teenage children switch bodies. Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms deliver hilarious performances as they try to navigate each other’s lives and learn important lessons about family and connection. Stream “Family Switch” now on Netflix.

Finally, horror fans can sink their teeth into “The Exorcist: Believer” on Peacock. This movie serves as a direct sequel to the original 1973 film and kicks off a new trilogy. Leslie Odom, Jr. stars as a photographer whose daughter and her friend go missing in the woods and return with signs of demonic possession. He seeks the help of the original film’s characters, played Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair. Watch “The Exorcist: Believer” on Peacock for a chilling and thrilling experience.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I stream these movies?

A: “Candy Cane Lane” is available on Prime Video, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is on Disney Plus, “Freelance” can be bought or rented on Prime Video or Apple, “Family Switch” is streaming on Netflix, and “The Exorcist: Believer” is exclusively on Peacock.

Q: What genre are these movies?

A: The movies range from holiday comedies to action-adventure and horror.

Q: Can I watch these movies with my family?

A: “Family Switch” is a family-friendly comedy that can be enjoyed all ages. However, please note that “The Exorcist: Believer” is a horror movie and may not be suitable for young children.

Q: Are there any other new holiday movies available on streaming services?

A: Yes, there are many more new holiday movies available on various streaming services. Keep an eye out for holiday-themed releases in the coming weeks.