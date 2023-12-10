Enjoy These Must-Watch Movies Streaming This Weekend

Summary: This weekend, there are some fantastic movies available for streaming from various platforms. While the highly anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon” is dominating the paid video-on-demand market, there are still plenty of options from Netflix, Peacock, and more. Here are some noteworthy films to add to your watchlist.

1. “Leave the World Behind” (Netflix): Directed Sam Esmail, this apocalyptic thriller features an impressive cast including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke. The film follows a married couple, Amanda and Clay, who encounter two strangers seeking refuge in their rented home, leading to an intriguing coexistence that is shaped a looming disaster.

2. “Love Actually” (Netflix/AMC Plus): Whether you love it or hate it, this Christmas movie follows the intertwined lives of various Londoners during the holiday season. Directed Richard Curtis, the star-studded cast includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, and more. It’s a film that sparks conversations and debates among viewers.

3. “The Cooler” (Peacock): William H. Macy stars as Bernie, a “cooler” at a casino whose mere presence changes gamblers’ fortunes. When he falls in love with a prostitute named Natalie (Maria Bello), his newfound happiness disrupts the casino’s operations. Alec Baldwin delivers a memorable performance as Bernie’s boss. This film combines elements of romance and crime in an engaging way.

4. “Every Body” (Peacock): Considered one of the best documentaries of the year, “Every Body” sheds light on the experiences of intersex individuals, a community often overlooked in mainstream media. The film features intersex advocates and provides valuable education on the subject. With its informative and enlightening storytelling, “Every Body” is a must-watch.

As you plan your weekend entertainment, don’t miss out on these captivating movies available for streaming. Each offers a unique viewing experience and is sure to leave a lasting impression. So grab some popcorn, get cozy on the couch, and enjoy the best of what streaming services have to offer.