Streaming Services Deliver a Platter of New Movies for Your Enjoyment

Streaming services continue to serve up a smorgasbord of new movies to satisfy your entertainment cravings, even after the Thanksgiving festivities have ended. With so many options to choose from, finding the perfect film can be a daunting task. Luckily, we’ve done the legwork for you and curated a list of the best movies that have recently landed on streaming platforms.

Kicking off the lineup is Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller, Oppenheimer, now available for purchase on premium video on demand. This blockbuster depicts the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant scientist behind the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. Starring Cillian Murphy as the titular character, Oppenheimer takes viewers on a journey through the physicist’s life, from his college days to his pivotal role in America’s development of the atomic bomb.

For those in need of a good laugh, Netflix brings us Leo, an animated coming-of-age musical featuring the voice talents of Adam Sandler. Leo, a 74-year-old lizard facing a mid-life crisis, embarks on a quest for purpose after spending decades as a class pet. As he interacts with the students he encounters, Leo discovers the true meaning of freedom and accomplishment.

Fans of 90s nostalgia will be delighted to know that Good Burger 2, a sequel to the beloved comedy, is now streaming on Paramount Plus. Original stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles as Dexter and Ed, who must save their beloved fast-food joint from the clutches of corporate greed. Expect more wacky adventures and hilarious mishaps as this dynamic duo keeps the laughs coming.

And if you’re feeling in the mood for some horror, look no further than Evil Dead Rise on Prime Video. The latest installment in Sam Raimi’s cult classic Evil Dead series promises plenty of spine-chilling thrills. Follow two sisters as they face off against flesh-possessing demons, testing the limits of their survival skills and their bond as family.

In addition to these standout films, streaming services offer a plethora of other options to suit every taste and genre preference. So sit back, relax, and let the streaming platforms serve up a delectable movie experience right in the comfort of your own home.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I stream Oppenheimer on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Oppenheimer is not currently available on Amazon Prime. However, it can be purchased for streaming on other platforms.

2. Is Leo a family-friendly film?

Yes, Leo is a family-friendly animated film suitable for audiences of all ages.

3. Are there any other sequels similar to Good Burger 2?

Yes, there are several sequels that have been released many years after their predecessors, such as Top Gun: Maverick and Coming 2 America.

4. Can I watch Evil Dead Rise for free on Prime Video?

To watch Evil Dead Rise on Prime Video, you will need an active subscription to the streaming service.

Sources:

– Tom’s Guide