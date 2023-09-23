Best Movies to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, and More

If you’re looking for some great movies to watch this weekend, you’re in luck. There are plenty of options available on popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, and Hulu.

One highly acclaimed film to check out is “A Thousand and One” on Prime Video. Directed A.V. Rockwell, this movie tells the story of a struggling family and the sacrifices they make for each other. It explores the concept of progress coming at the expense of a city’s most vulnerable. Teyana Taylor delivers an outstanding performance as a mother who fights to keep her family together.

On Netflix, you can watch “Love at First Sight,” a romantic comedy that follows the classic trope of two strangers falling in love. The movie centers around Hadley and Oliver, who meet on a plane but lose track of each other after landing in London. It’s a heartwarming story about love and serendipity.

For fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paramount Plus offers “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” This animated film, produced Seth Rogen, gives a fresh take on the beloved characters. It features the turtles battling evil and saving the world, accompanied an all-star cast including Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, and John Cena.

Disney Plus presents “Elemental,” a Pixar animated film set in a metropolis where the four elements of matter coexist. The story revolves around Ember and Wade, who come from different elemental backgrounds but fall in love. Despite its rocky start at the box office, the film has gained popularity for its cross-cultural love story.

Lastly, Hulu offers “No One Will Save You,” a cosmic sci-fi horror flick starring Kaitlyn Dever. Brynn, the main character, must fend off alien invaders while facing the secrets she harbors. The movie unfolds mostly without dialogue, adding a unique element to the horror genre.

These movies provide a range of genres and themes, ensuring there’s something for everyone’s taste. So sit back, relax, and enjoy these exciting films this weekend.

Sources:

– “A Thousand and One” on Prime Video

– “Love at First Sight” on Netflix

– “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” on Paramount Plus

– “Elemental” on Disney Plus

– “No One Will Save You” on Hulu