5 Interesting Movies to Watch This Weekend

Looking for a movie to watch this weekend but feeling overwhelmed the number of options available on various streaming platforms? We’ve got you covered. Here are five interesting movies to get you started, including a couple of horror films to set the mood for October and Halloween.

One of the top picks is “Flora and Son” on Apple TV Plus. This feel-good comedy has received positive reviews from both critics and viewers, with a 94% fresh rating from critics and 85% from audience members on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie follows single mom Flora, played Eve Hewson, as she discovers that music can bridge the gap between her and her rebellious son Max, portrayed Orén Kinlan. With the help of guitar lessons from a former LA musician, played Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Flora embarks on a journey of connection and growth.

If horror is more your speed, check out “Smile” on Prime Video. Released last year, this film has an 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Smile” captures the eerie atmosphere reminiscent of the best episodes of “The Twilight Zone.” Dr. Rose Cotter, played Sosie Bacon, witnesses a patient suicide and soon discovers that those around her begin to exhibit a disturbing, unsetting smile that signals impending danger.

For a classic horror experience, “Halloween” is available on Prime Video with an AMC Plus/Shudder subscription. This iconic film set the standard for modern slasher movies and introduced the notorious character of Michael Myers. Released in 1978, “Halloween” boasts a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% audience grade. Follow the story of Myers as he escapes from incarceration and returns to his hometown to hunt for new victims.

If you prefer a less intense viewing experience, “Elemental” on Disney Plus is a PG-rated option for some mild peril. This creative animation from Pixar explores a city where species embodying the four elements, air, earth, fire, and water, live in a discordant harmony. The story focuses on the unlikely romance between Ember, a fiery lady, and Wade, an emotional water man. “Elemental” received a 74% fresh rating from critics and an impressive 93% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lastly, if you’re in the mood for a mystery, “Reptile” is available on Netflix. This film has a slightly divided reaction, with a lukewarm 42% fresh rating from critics but a positive 81% fresh rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The plot centers around Detective Tom Nichols, portrayed Benicio del Toro, who investigates the murder of a local realtor in Maine. As Nichols delves deeper into the case, played Justin Timberlake, Karl Glusman, and Michael Pitt, he begins to uncover hidden truths and unexpected twists.

So grab some popcorn, find a cozy spot, and enjoy these intriguing movies this weekend!

