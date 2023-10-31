The Best Horror Movies on Netflix: A Spectacular Selection for Halloween

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to hunker down at home and indulge in some bone-chilling thrills. What better way to celebrate the season than immersing yourself in the best horror movies available on Netflix? While the streaming giant’s horror lineup primarily consists of original films, we have curated a list that includes three outstanding flicks from the genre in the past decade – absolute must-watches for any horror fan.

First on our list is “Get Out” (2017), directed Jordan Peele, which skyrocketed him to prominence as a major figure in the horror genre. The film follows Chris Washington, played Daniel Kaluuya, as he discovers a series of horrifying secrets during a weekend getaway with his girlfriend’s family. Unnerving and thought-provoking, “Get Out” is an absolute masterpiece.

Next up, we have Peele’s second directorial venture, “Us” (2019), a gripping horror film that explores the darkness within. Lupita Nyong’o delivers a powerful performance as Adelaide Wilson, who must protect her family against their eerie doppelgängers. “Us” may not have achieved the same level of acclaim as “Get Out,” but it stands on its own as a thrilling and haunting experience.

“It Follows” (2014), a genre-defying masterpiece, also deserves a spot on our list. This inventive film centers around Jay Height, portrayed Maika Monroe, who becomes the target of a relentless entity after an ill-fated intimate encounter. The slow, creeping terror of “It Follows” will leave you on the edge of your seat.

“Malevolent” (2018), starring Florence Pugh, takes us into the world of ghost hunters Angela and Jackson as they confront an unexpected haunting. As the lines blur between reality and the supernatural, “Malevolent” keeps audiences guessing until the very end. This chilling tale is a hidden gem that horror aficionados should not miss.

And finally, “His House” (2020), a horror film with a profound message, provides an intense viewing experience. Bol and Rial, a refugee couple haunted their past, encounter a malevolent spirit in their new home. With its low budget but powerful storytelling, “His House” manages to create an atmosphere of genuine terror.

So, dim the lights, grab some popcorn, and get ready to be captivated these five outstanding horror movies available on Netflix. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions, jump scares, and psychological twists that will leave you gasping for breath.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch these movies on Netflix?

A: Yes, all the movies mentioned in this article are available to stream on Netflix.

Q: Are these movies suitable for children?

A: Most of the movies on this list are intended for mature audiences. Please refer to the film’s age rating and content warnings to determine if they are suitable for you or your family.

Q: Is “His House” a foreign-language film?

A: “His House” is predominantly in English, but it also features some dialogue in other languages.

Q: Are these movies recommended for fans of psychological horror?

A: Yes, all the films on this list contain elements of psychological horror, adding an extra layer of suspense and intrigue.

Q: Can I watch these movies outside of Halloween season?

A: Absolutely! These movies are timeless classics in the horror genre and can be enjoyed at any time of the year.