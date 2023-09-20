The Best Episodes of Suits: A Recap

Suits, the popular legal drama series that aired from 2011 to 2019, has been experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to streaming on Netflix. The show revolves around Mike Ross, a brilliant yet unconventional college dropout who lands a job at a prestigious law firm despite never having passed the bar exam. This unique premise sets the stage for gripping drama, witty dialogue, and complex relationships.

One of the standout episodes of Suits is the pilot, which introduces the main characters and establishes the dynamic between Mike and his boss, Harvey Specter. We see Mike’s intelligence and personal motivations, which drive him to commit fraudulent acts. Despite his lack of a law degree, Mike’s knowledge of the law is astounding, making him an intriguing character.

Another noteworthy episode is “She Knows,” the first episode of the second season. In this episode, Jessica, co-founder of the law firm, discovers Mike’s secret and confronts him about it. This revelation creates tension throughout the season as Mike’s deception hangs over him, threatening to unravel his career and relationships.

The episode “Asterisk” showcases the character Louis Litt, who is depicted as Harvey’s rival. Louis desires respect and power, and he finally gets the opportunity to make a pivotal decision for the future of the firm. This episode sheds light on Louis’ vulnerabilities and his complicated relationship with Harvey.

In the season six finale, titled “Character and Fitness,” Mike finally receives redemption. He wins his prison hearing and passes the bar exam, paving the way for a brighter future. This episode also highlights Jessica’s tactical skills and showcases emotional moments for other characters, such as Louis and Donna.

Lastly, the series finale episode “One Last Con” brings Mike and Harvey together for one final deception. As Harvey’s career hangs in the balance, he turns to Mike for help in outsmarting their opponents. This episode showcases the enduring friendship between the two characters and provides a satisfying conclusion to the series.

Overall, Suits is a well-written and acted legal drama that kept audiences engaged throughout its nine-season run. The selected episodes mentioned above highlight the show’s strengths in character development, intricate plotting, and compelling relationships.

