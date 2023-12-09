Top 5 Must-Watch Christmas Movies on Netflix

Get ready to deck the halls and cozy up with some heartwarming holiday movies! Netflix has a fantastic selection of Christmas films to get you in the festive spirit. From romantic comedies to animated adventures, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top five must-watch Christmas movies on Netflix:

1. Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually has become a timeless classic, despite its flaws. This romantic comedy/drama ensemble follows various intertwining love stories during the Christmas season. From Liam Neeson’s touching relationship with his stepson to Colin Firth’s pursuit of love, Love Actually captures the magic and complexity of the holiday season. Stream Love Actually on Netflix for a heartwarming experience.

2. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Kurt Russell takes on the role of Santa Claus in this exciting family adventure. When two siblings try to catch Santa on camera, they find themselves on a wild ride with him after their plan succeeds. Together, they must help Santa retrieve his lost items and save Christmas. The Christmas Chronicles is a fun and magical film that will delight viewers of all ages.

3. The Noel Diary (2022)

This movie is a treat for fans of the hit TV show This is Us. Justin Hartley stars as a bestselling author who discovers a diary that holds the key to his past. With the help of a woman searching for her birth mother, they embark on a journey of self-discovery and romance. The Noel Diary is a heartwarming tale that explores the significance of family and love during the holiday season.

4. Klaus (2019)

Klaus is a unique animated movie that reimagines the origin of Santa Claus. Set in the 19th-century town of Smeerensburg, this charming film follows a postman who must deliver 6,000 letters to leave the remote island he’s stationed in. With the help of a hermit named Klaus, they create a tradition of gift-giving that sparks the legend of Santa Claus. Klaus is a heartwarming and visually stunning film that will captivate audiences.

5. Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)

For fans of cheesy romance, Midnight at the Magnolia is a delightful holiday treat. Childhood friends Maggie and Jack pretend to be a couple to save their fathers’ struggling jazz club and boost their radio show’s ratings. As they navigate the fake relationship, real feelings begin to emerge. With its familiar formula and charming leads, Midnight at the Magnolia is a feel-good movie that’s perfect for a cozy night in.

So grab some hot cocoa, snuggle up in a blanket, and enjoy these festive films on Netflix. They are sure to bring joy, laughter, and a touch of holiday magic to your screen this Christmas season.