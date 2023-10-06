Celeb Couples Who Keep Their Children Away from the Limelight

Celebrities often struggle to maintain privacy in their personal lives, especially when it comes to their children. Many opt to shield their kids from the public eye and refrain from sharing their photos on social media. Here are some famous couples who choose to keep their children away from the limelight:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Virushka frequently shares pictures of their adorable little munchkin on social media, but they intentionally hide her face from the camera.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: As proud parents of a cute little boy, Sonam and Anand prefer to keep their child away from any unwanted attention, ensuring a private childhood for their little one.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi: Although Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents of two kids, they make a conscious effort to shield their children from the limelight, allowing them to grow up without constant public scrutiny.

Ekta Kapoor: The queen of Indian dramas, Ekta Kapoor, also chose to keep her son hidden from the public eye for a while, prioritizing his privacy.

Alia and Ranbir: As new parents, Alia and Ranbir prefer to hide their baby girl’s face in any social media posts, ensuring that their little one can enjoy a private upbringing outside of the spotlight.

These celebrity couples recognize the importance of privacy for their children and make deliberate choices to shield them from the constant public scrutiny. By keeping their children away from the limelight, they can provide them with a sense of normalcy and allow them to grow up without the pressures of fame.

