Austin Actors and Creatives Who Could Dominate Awards Season

Summary: As the awards season approaches, we can’t help but wonder which Austin actors and creatives might bring home the coveted trophies. From Emma Stone’s recent successes to the potential wins for Gabriel Luna and James Marsden, here are some local celebrities who could be making waves this season.

Emma Stone: A Hidden Gem in Austin

In a surprising turn of events, it has come to light that Emma Stone resides in Austin. Despite keeping a low profile in the ATX, Stone recently made headlines for her Golden Globe wins for “Poor Things,” a film she produced and starred in. With her nomination for a SAG Award, and potentially even an Oscar nomination, we eagerly await her acceptance speeches this season.

Gabriel Luna: A Rising Star from Austin

Although the HBO drama “The Last of Us” wasn’t shot in Austin, it shares ties to the city and features Austin native Gabriel Luna in a lead role. While the series didn’t secure any Golden Globe wins, there’s still hope for the Emmy Award for Drama Series. Additionally, the cast has been nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

James Marsden: Embracing the “Small Town” Feel in Austin

James Marsden, who relocated to Austin in late 2020, has expressed his love for the city’s “small town” atmosphere. His Golden Globe nomination and the prospect of an Emmy Award for his work on the comedy series “Jury Duty” make him a contender to watch this awards season.

Jesse Plemons: A Longtime Austinite

Ever since his role in “Friday Night Lights,” Jesse Plemons has been considered an Austinite. He and his wife, Kirsten Dunst, often spend time in the city when they can. Plemons is currently shooting the HBO limited series “Love & Death,” for which he received a nomination for Supporting Actor at the Emmys.

Jonathan Van Ness: Choosing Austin as Home

Jonathan Van Ness, known for his work on “Queer Eye,” fell in love with Austin during the show’s filming in 2020 and decided to make it his home. Alongside his fellow hosts, he received an Emmy nomination for their outstanding work on the hit reality program.

Honorable Mention: Ryan Gosling

Although not a local, Ryan Gosling has spent considerable time in Austin while shooting “Song to Song.” With his film “The Fall Guy” being a centerpiece screening at SXSW this year, we anticipate his on-screen presence at the festival. Gosling’s Golden Globe nomination for his role in “Barbie” also leaves us hopeful for an Oscar nomination and a dazzling performance at the ceremony.

As the awards season heats up, these Austin actors and creatives are poised to make their mark. With their remarkable talent and local connections, their presence in the winners’ circle wouldn’t be a surprise. Keep an eye out for these stars as they navigate the exciting journey to awards season glory.