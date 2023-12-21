Native American Innovations: Beyond Baskets and Pottery

Summary: Native American contributions to modern society often go unrecognized, but they have made significant innovations that are still used today. From snow goggles to suspension bridges, Native Americans have displayed their knowledge and understanding of science, making important contributions to the world.

Native Americans have long been associated with their handcrafted baskets and pottery. However, Gaetana DeGennaro, a museum specialist at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, emphasizes that Native Americans were not just artisans, but also thinkers and scientists.

Throughout history, Native Americans developed their own sciences, recreations, and medical practices, utilizing animals and natural resources found in their environment. These innovations continue to have an impact today, yet their origin often remains unknown.

One remarkable invention, credited to the Inuit and Yupik Indians, is the snow goggles. These goggles, made from materials such as driftwood, whale bones, and walrus ivory, were designed to fit tightly across the eyes with slits that reduced glare. This allowed Native Americans to maintain their vision while hunting in extreme weather conditions.

Living in snow-covered environments high in the mountains, Native Americans faced the risk of snow blindness caused UV rays reflecting off ice and snow. The slits in the goggles protected their eyes from harmful glare, similar to the black strips football and baseball players wear under their eyes today.

The significance of these innovations lies in their practicality and survival value. Native Americans understood their environment and utilized their knowledge to create tools that enhanced their ability to thrive. From snow goggles to suspension bridges and lacrosse, Native Americans have left an indelible mark on the world.

In order to truly appreciate the contributions of Native Americans, it is important that we recognize their scientific achievements and the impact they continue to have today. These innovations not only demonstrate the ingenuity of Native American peoples but also remind us of the vast knowledge that remains untapped.