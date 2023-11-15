New and Noteworthy Adam Sandler Movies Streaming on Netflix

Adam Sandler has had a unique and diverse filmography throughout his career, and his partnership with Netflix has allowed him to explore different genres and experiment with new roles. While not all of his films have been critically acclaimed, there are several hidden gems that are worth streaming on Netflix. Here are five Adam Sandler movies that showcase his range and versatility as an actor.

1. “Uncut Gems”

If you ever doubted Adam Sandler’s acting abilities, “Uncut Gems” will change your mind. In this tense crime thriller, Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a jeweler with a gambling addiction whose life is falling apart. Directed the Safdie brothers, the film is an intense and captivating ride from start to finish, with Sandler delivering a gripping and unforgettable performance.

2. “Murder Mystery”

While Sandler is known for his comedies, “Murder Mystery” stands out as one that actually hits the mark. Co-starring Jennifer Aniston, the film follows a married couple who find themselves caught up in a murder investigation while on their honeymoon. It’s a lighthearted and enjoyable whodunit that provides genuine laughs and entertainment.

3. “Hustle”

In a departure from his usual comedic roles, Sandler shines in “Hustle,” a heartwarming drama about a basketball scout and a talented player from Spain. Together, they try to prove themselves in the competitive world of the NBA. Sandler’s chemistry with Juancho Hernangómez adds depth to the story and makes it a feel-good film with a powerful message.

4. “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”

In this coming-of-age drama, Sandler takes on a supporting role, allowing his daughter Sadie to take the spotlight. The film, based on the novel Fiona Rosenbloom, is a heartfelt story about family and acceptance. While it may not have a groundbreaking plot, it is the genuine moments and endearing performances that make it a joyous watch.

5. “The Meyerowitz Stories”

Directed Noah Baumbach, “The Meyerowitz Stories” features an ensemble cast, including Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Elizabeth Marvel, and Emma Thompson. Sandler portrays Danny, one of the siblings trying to reconnect with their estranged father. The film explores complex family dynamics and the challenges of dealing with aging parents. Sandler’s performance earned him critical acclaim and a Critics’ Choice award for Best Actor in a Comedy.

These films showcase different sides of Adam Sandler’s talent and highlight his ability to excel in both comedic and dramatic roles. Whether you’re a fan of his work or looking for something new to stream, these movies are worth adding to your Netflix queue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are some of the other movies Adam Sandler has made with Netflix?

A: Apart from the films mentioned in this article, Adam Sandler has collaborated with Netflix on several other projects, including “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Do-Over,” and “Hubie Halloween.”

Q: Is Adam Sandler’s performance in “Uncut Gems” really that good?

A: Yes, Adam Sandler’s performance in “Uncut Gems” received critical acclaim and was widely praised for showing his range as an actor.

Q: How many Adam Sandler movies are available for streaming on Netflix?

A: There are numerous Adam Sandler movies available on Netflix, both those produced his production company, Happy Madison Productions, and licensed films from his earlier career.

Q: Are there any upcoming Adam Sandler movies on Netflix?

A: Yes, Adam Sandler’s next release on Netflix will be the musical comedy “Leo,” scheduled for November 21st, 2023.