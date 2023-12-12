States Provide Relief to Agriculture Workers During Pandemic

Amidst the challenges faced agriculture workers during the pandemic, several states have stepped up to provide support and relief. The Delaware Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, is offering one-time payments to farmhands and meatpacking workers who were employed during the pandemic.

To be eligible for the relief payment, individuals must demonstrate that they were employed in meatpacking or a farm-related role between January 27, 2020, and the conclusion of the COVID-19 emergency declaration on April 11, 2023.

Delaware is not alone in its efforts to aid agriculture workers. Thirteen other states and territories across the United States are also providing similar relief. These states recognize the significant contribution and essential nature of the agricultural sector and are committed to supporting those who labored tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

While the specific payment amounts vary state, these relief programs aim to alleviate the financial burden faced agriculture workers and provide them with some much-needed support. The contributions made these workers ensure the stability and continuity of the food supply chain, making their well-being a priority for these states.

The provision of relief payments demonstrates the commitment of these states to recognize and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of agriculture workers. By offering financial assistance, these programs aim to ease the economic challenges experienced those in the industry.

As the pandemic continues to impact various sectors, it is heartening to see these states step up to support agriculture workers. Their efforts are a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the agricultural community and highlight the importance of recognizing and uplifting the workers who are the backbone of this essential industry.