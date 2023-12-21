Alaska Offers $1,312 Stimulus Check to Eligible Citizens for Christmas Shopping

Summary: Alaska is providing a stimulus check of $1,312 to eligible citizens, allowing them to enjoy Christmas shopping. While some Americans have already received the payment, others are still waiting to receive it. The stimulus check is available to citizens who meet certain requirements, such as living in Alaska for the past year and not owing any taxes.

Alaska is issuing a stimulus check of $1,312 to eligible citizens, which could arrive before Christmas. This extra payment, commonly referred to as the Permanent Fund Dividend, provides an opportunity for people to receive much-needed funds. While some beneficiaries have already received the check, there are still others who are awaiting its arrival.

The official website of the Permanent Fund Dividend provides all the necessary information regarding eligibility requirements for the stimulus check. The deadline to receive the payment is December 14th, although some individuals may receive it a few days later.

