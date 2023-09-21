4C Foods Corp Picks quench as its Social Media Agency

Food and beverage manufacturer 4C Foods Corp has announced that it has chosen marketing agency quench as its official social media agency. The partnership aims to drive brand engagement and expand the company’s audience across various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

4C Foods Corp, a family-owned company, is known for its range of products such as grated cheese, bread crumbs, iced tea, drink mixes, and energy drinks. These products are widely available in supermarkets across the United States and internationally in countries such as Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Commenting on the partnership, Dan Paul, Senior National Accounts Manager and Marketing Director at 4C Foods Corp, said, “We have a passionate fan base and a great story to tell. Social media is where those two things come together. The task for quench will be to tell those stories in a way that not only engages our current fans but also helps to grow our fan base nationwide.”

As part of the Pavone Group, quench is a specialized marketing agency focused on food and beverage marketing. The Pavone Group is a full-service marketing company with offices in Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York, and Harrisburg.

The collaboration between 4C Foods Corp and quench will commence with a campaign launching in November. The objective of the campaign is to increase brand engagement and enhance the company’s presence on social media platforms.

Overall, this partnership highlights 4C Foods Corp’s commitment to expanding its digital presence and connecting with its passionate fan base through social media. With quench’s expertise in food and beverage marketing, the company aims to tell its unique brand story and attract a wider audience.

