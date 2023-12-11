Eliminate Single-Use Plastics with Sustainable Travel Containers

Summary: Cadence, an AAPI woman-owned small business, offers a solution to reduce single-use plastics through their innovative travel containers made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. These containers are not only practical but also customizable and secure, making them a must-have for travelers.

Introducing Cadence, the brand that is revolutionizing the way we travel eliminating the need for single-use travel-sized plastics. Founded Steph Hon, Cadence is committed to sustainability and offers a range of travel containers made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.

These travel containers are more than just eco-friendly; they are also incredibly useful. Designed to hold a surprising amount, Cadence containers can accommodate approximately one to two weeks’ worth of skincare products, more than two weeks’ worth of serum, two to three days’ worth of haircare, and even more than 15 tablets for medication.

The practicality of these containers extends beyond their storage capacity. They are small enough to fit seamlessly into any toiletries bag and are TSA-friendly, ensuring a hassle-free airport experience. The containers feature convenient screw-on tops that prevent leakage, making them a reliable choice for carrying liquids and other essentials.

What sets Cadence containers apart is their versatility. Former BuzzFeed editor Jasmin Sandal confirms that these containers can be used for a variety of purposes, such as storing vitamins, earrings, and face creams. Their customizable labels make it easy to identify the contents, while their magnetic design keeps them securely together, whether in a suitcase or a makeup bag.

Cadence offers shipping options to ensure timely delivery of their products. Standard shipping typically takes 12-14 business days, while expedited options are available at an additional cost.

Say goodbye to single-use plastics and join the sustainable travel movement with Cadence’s travel containers. Get your set of six today for $76 (originally $84), available in individual capsules, bundles of three or six, and eight vibrant colors. Make a difference for the environment while making your travels more organized and eco-friendly.