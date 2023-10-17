Gen Z Shoppers Turn to Social Media for Holiday Shopping

A recent Shopify-Gallup Survey reveals that the majority of American shoppers between the ages of 18 and 29, many of whom are Gen Z, have already started their holiday shopping. Surprisingly, almost half of them, 48%, plan to do some of their year-end buying on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This is significantly higher than the one-third of overall shoppers who said the same.

Gen Z shoppers are heavily influenced social media when making purchasing decisions. According to a report ICSC, about 86% of Gen Z shoppers say that social media impacts their buying choices. As a result, social media presence is crucial for brands looking to capture the Gen Z customer.

In the past, celebrity endorsements played a significant role in making products feel desirable. However, Gen Z no longer values endorsements from celebrities and millionaires. Instead, they are more persuaded endorsements from their peers or influencers who appear more accessible and relatable. Gen Z values the opinions of their friends and trusted sources over traditional forms of advertising.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become discovery points for brands. Lisa Bühler, founder of Lisa Says Gah!, a popular brand among Gen Z, emphasizes the importance of social media in driving sales. Bühler believes that TikTok and Instagram will have a greater impact on her brand’s sales than the official website. She states that the official website is no longer the future, highlighting the shift towards social media as the primary shopping destination.

According to consumer analyst Julie Ramhold, social media apps have already started promoting holiday deals, and the phrase “TikTok made me buy it” has become prevalent among users. TikTok is particularly effective in showcasing products and their benefits, and its integration with Instagram allows for a wider audience reach. With in-app shopping features, the path to purchase is shorter, and more consumers, especially the younger generation, are looking to social media for shopping ideas rather than traditional methods.

Overall, social media has become a significant platform for Gen Z shoppers, influencing their buying decisions and shaping their shopping experiences. Brands need to prioritize their social media presence to capture the attention and loyalty of this generation.

