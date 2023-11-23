The Rise and Fall of Carl Erik Rinsch’s Conquest: A Tale of Risk and Loss

Director Carl Erik Rinsch was once hailed as a visionary filmmaker with a $55 million deal from Netflix for his new sci-fi series, Conquest. However, things took an unexpected turn as he allegedly squandered a significant portion of the show’s funding on risky investments.

Rather than focusing on the production of Conquest, Rinsch reportedly used $10.5 million of the 2020 funding round to dabble in the stock market, resulting in a loss of $5.9 million. Undeterred, he then turned his attention to cryptocurrency, using $4 million to purchase Dogecoin, a digital currency that gained unexpected popularity.

To Rinsch’s surprise, his Dogecoin investment paid off handsomely, as he managed to convert it into nearly £27 million. With newfound wealth in hand, the director indulged in a spending spree, splurging $8.7 million on luxury sports cars and designer goods, including a new Ferrari and five Rolls Royces.

Unfortunately, all this extravagant spending came at the expense of Conquest. Despite Netflix’s investment, not a single episode of the highly anticipated sci-fi series has been delivered to the streaming giant. As a result, Netflix recently decided to cancel the show.

Netflix spokesperson Thomas Cherian explained, “After a lot of time and effort, it became clear that Mr. Rinsch was never going to complete the project he agreed to make.” The streaming platform has now written off the series as a loss.

The fallout from this failed venture has led to a bitter dispute between Rinsch and Netflix. The director initiated a confidential arbitration, claiming that the streaming giant owes him $14 million in damages for breach of contract.

While Rinsch has chosen to remain silent on the matter, he did briefly address the controversy on Instagram, stating that people would discuss his alleged “loss of mind” but denying any such occurrence.

Conquest was a significant gamble for Netflix, as they had placed their trust and a substantial budget on a relatively unknown filmmaker. Rinsch’s previous directorial effort, 47 Ronin, was a disappointment both critically and commercially.

As the dust settles on the failed Conquest project, it serves as a cautionary tale for both filmmakers and streaming platforms about the risks of embarking on ambitious projects without careful consideration.

FAQ

What was Carl Erik Rinsch’s sci-fi series called?

Carl Erik Rinsch’s sci-fi series was called Conquest.

How much money did Netflix give Carl Erik Rinsch for the series?

Netflix gave Carl Erik Rinsch $55 million for his series Conquest.

What happened to the funding for Conquest?

Rinsch allegedly used a significant portion of the funding for Conquest on stocks and cryptocurrency investments, resulting in losses.

Why did Netflix cancel the series Conquest?

Netflix canceled the series Conquest because it became clear that Rinsch was not going to complete the project as agreed upon.

How much does Carl Erik Rinsch claim Netflix owes him?

Carl Erik Rinsch claims that Netflix owes him $14 million in damages for breach of contract.

(Source: The New York Times)