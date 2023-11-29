New Article: A Rollercoaster of Finances and Filmmaking: The Unconventional Journey of “Conquest”

In the realm of unbelievable stories, one involving Carl Erik Rinsch’s production of the high-concept sci-fi series “Conquest” for Netflix takes the cake. The divorce proceedings of the renowned “47 Ronin” director shed light on some truly bizarre financial practices during the making of this ambitious project.

Back in 2018, Netflix took an interest in Rinsch’s 2010 short film, “The Gift,” and decided to fund his vision for a 13-episode first season with a staggering $55 million. In a fierce bidding war, Netflix outperformed industry giants like Amazon, Hulu, and HBO to secure the series. The allure of Rinsch’s imaginative concept drew attention from all corners of the industry.

However, as production commenced, the behavior of the director became increasingly unpredictable, raising concerns among the cast and crew. It was during Rinsch’s divorce proceedings that shocking financial details emerged, revealing his rollercoaster ride with money. Records indicate that he lost a staggering $11 million of the production budget in ill-fated stock market trades. Intriguingly, he then invested $4 million in Dogecoin during the cryptocurrency’s meteoric rise, which transformed it into a whopping $30 million windfall. Unfortunately, instead of paying back Netflix, Rinsch squandered a significant portion of his newfound fortune on luxury sports vehicles, high-end clothing, and extravagant furniture.

To everyone’s astonishment, Rinsch never repaid Netflix the $15 million they were owed from the stock market investment and cryptocurrency success. Surprising as it may be, the streaming giant never received its due, leaving the issue unresolved and adding fuel to the ongoing legal dispute between Rinsch and Netflix over an additional $14 million.

“Conquest” promised to be an exceptional sci-fi series, exploring the fascinating premise of a genius who created a humanlike species called the Organic Intelligent (O.I.). These beings were sent to troubled regions worldwide for humanitarian aid, only to have humans eventually turn against them. During production, Rinsch referred to the show as “White Horse,” alluding to the biblical imagery of the first horseman of the apocalypse.

With a handshake agreement in place, Amazon was on the brink of securing the rights to “Conquest” when Netflix swooped in with a bid twice as generous. Netflix believed they had found the next “Stranger Things,” captivating audiences with this unique saga. Shooting took place across various international locations, including São Paulo, Montevideo, and Budapest. Yet, reports surfaced of a tumultuous production, overlapping with Rinsch’s erratic behavior.

The divorce proceedings provided further insight into the challenges Rinsch faced. His estranged wife presented text messages wherein he claimed to possess the ability to predict lightning strikes and volcano eruptions—a potential consequence of the immense stress from production and the ongoing pandemic.

In March 2021, Netflix delivered the blow that they would no longer continue with “Conquest.” Waging a legal battle, the director and the streaming giant are currently entangled in a bitter court struggle over the disputed $14 million.

The arbitrator overseeing the case will soon make a decision, shaping the fate of “Conquest” and determining who bears the financial burden. The surreal tale surrounding the production of this series serves as a reminder that reality can sometimes exceed even the wildest imaginations of Hollywood.

