Marketers in India Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence, LinkedIn Report Reveals

A recent report LinkedIn has shown that the majority of marketers in India are eager to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) in their work. According to the study, 78% of marketers in India are ready to incorporate AI into their daily tasks.

The report also highlighted that an overwhelming 83% of marketers believe that AI will have a significant impact on the way they work next year. Furthermore, 47% of them believe that AI can enhance their productivity levels.

The survey results indicated that 93% of the marketers agreed that AI can support their work and provide space for them to think more innovatively. It can also free up a considerable amount of time, allowing them to focus on building impactful creative campaigns.

In terms of specific AI applications, 88% of the marketers plan to utilize AI for tasks such as summarizing lengthy articles and videos. Additionally, 82% of them aim to use AI to create initial drafts of written content and presentations. Furthermore, 83% believe that AI can help them effectively solve problems.

The report highlighted that 45% of the marketers have already experimented with AI tools such as ChatGPT. Looking ahead, an impressive 87% of B2B marketing leaders in India are planning to increase their use of generative AI within the next year.

Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager of LinkedIn India, emphasized the potential of AI tools in supporting B2B Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs). He stated that AI can handle operational tasks, enabling marketers to focus on building strong customer relationships. Amidst competing priorities and limited resources, AI empowers marketers to excel in strategic work, deepen customer connections, and create memorable campaigns that drive immediate action and fuel long-term business growth.

This report LinkedIn showcases the growing acceptance and enthusiasm among marketers in India towards integrating AI into their work. With AI’s ability to enhance productivity, support creativity, and solve problems, it is clear that marketers see tremendous value in adopting this technology.

Definitions:

– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

– B2B: Business-to-Business, a transaction or relationship between two businesses.

– Chief Marketing Officer (CMO): The executive responsible for managing and overseeing a company’s marketing activities.

Sources: LinkedIn, no URL