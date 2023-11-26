TikTok Trend: The Airplane Pockets Tray Table Cover

Have you ever found yourself struggling to keep your belongings organized during a flight? Airplane Pockets, a small business that specializes in portable travel organization products, might have just the solution for you. Their innovative tray table cover has recently gained popularity on TikTok, with numerous videos showcasing its functionality.

The Airplane Pockets tray table cover is designed to fit over the tray table on an airplane, providing a convenient way to store your essentials. It features multiple pockets of various sizes, allowing you to neatly organize items such as magazines, iPads, tissues, gum, glasses, phones, earplugs, and even water bottles. The cover stretches easily but tightly over the tray, ensuring a secure fit.

One satisfied customer, Sue G., raved about her experience with the Airplane Pockets tray table cover. She found it to be terrific and praised its capacity to hold all of her travel essentials. Sue’s seat mates and even the flight attendant complimented her on the cover, further highlighting its usefulness. Sue plans to use it every time she flies and highly recommends it, particularly for children.

The Airplane Pockets tray table cover is available for purchase on Amazon for $29.99. Prime Members can enjoy the added benefit of free expedited shipping, while non-Prime members can still expect their orders to arrive Christmas.

So, if you’re tired of your belongings ending up in disarray during flights, why not give the Airplane Pockets tray table cover a try? Join the TikTok trend and discover the convenience and organization it offers.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How does the Airplane Pockets tray table cover work?

The Airplane Pockets tray table cover is designed to be placed over the tray table on an airplane. It features multiple pockets that allow you to organize your essentials.

2. Can it fit different sizes of trays?

The cover is stretchable and can fit various sizes of tray tables. It provides a secure and tight fit.

3. Is it suitable for children?

Yes, the Airplane Pockets tray table cover is perfect for children as it allows them to keep their items organized and easily accessible during flights.

4. Does it come with free shipping?

Prime Members can enjoy free expedited shipping for the Airplane Pockets tray table cover. Non-Prime members have other shipping options available and can still expect their orders to arrive Christmas.